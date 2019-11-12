West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 – 11 November 2019)

CAMEROON

OVER 850,000 CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL

More than 850,000 children are out of schools in North-West and South-West regions since violence erupted there three years ago, UNICEF reported on 5 November. Ninety-per cent of more than 4,100 public primary schools, and 77 per cent of the 744 public secondary schools remain closed two months since the 2019 school year begun. The fear of violence has kept children and teachers away from schools. Among the children out of school, around 150,000 have been displaced with their families, increasing their vulnerability and trauma, UNICEF said. In some areas where schools have been closed, community-run learning have been initiated to ensure that children do not miss out further on their education.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKERS FACE NEAR DAILY ATTACKS

Since the start of 2019, 244 incidents of insecurity directly affecting humanitarian workers had been reported by October, almost an incident every day. Thirty-nine aid workers have been injured this year, 17 more than in the same period in 2018. In October, two aid organizations were forced to suspend operations due to insecurity and violence. Civilians are suffering the worst effects of the persistent armed violence and insecurity that have left around half the country’s population requiring humanitarian assistance.

DR CONGO

OVER 10,000 AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN DUNGU

Floods since October have affected more than 10,000 people in Dungu locality in Haut Uele province in north-east DRC. The flood-affected people are being hosted by other families. Around 600 under 5 children are among those affected by floods, according to the local Red Cross. The floods have destroyed hundreds of farms, raising fears of food shortages.

NIGERIA

ARMED ATTACKERS RAID VILLAGE, TORCH HOUSES

Armed assailants on 4 November raided a village in Konduga locality in the northeast Borno state, fired several shots in the air, looted food and torched dozens of houses. Several people are reported to have fled for safety. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence that has left 7.1 million in need of humanitarian assistance, including some 1.8 million displaced people. A recent surge in attacks has forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee to already crowded displacement camps and settlements.

IDP CAMP FIRE AFFECTS OVER 300

Fire broke out on 5 November in a camp for the displaced in Monguno locality of Borno state, destroying several shelters and leaving 342 people homeless. Most of the affected families have taken shelter at the camp’s reception centre. Shelter, food and utensils are urgently needed to assist the affected. The risk of fire outbreak increases as the Harmattan season begins. Aid organizations are to launch fire safety education to reduce risks and help prevent destruction, especially in makeshift camps where shelters are made of sticks, straw and cloth