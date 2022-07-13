West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 – 11 July 2022)

CHAD

ARMED ATTACK BY NSAG KILLS FIVE

On 11 July, an armed attack carried out by a non-State armed group (NSAG) in the western Lac region against a local Security Defence Force (SDF) position killed five SDF forces and injured two more. Two NSAG assailants were also gravely injured. Following the end of a military operation against NSAGs in Niger and Nigeria last June, the Chadian SDF is still on alert following threats of reprisals. The concerned area neighbours a settlement hosting the largest number of internally displaced persons (approximately 30,000 IDPs) in the region. These continuing security incidents have limited humanitarian access in the area.

CAMEROON

INCREASE IN NUMBER OF ATTACKS RECORDED IN THE WEST REGION

Between June and July 2022, three attacks were recorded in the West region. While the recent attacks are between NSAG and State Security Forces (SSF), the escalation of conflict is of concern for a region which hosts 85,000 displaced people from the North-West and South-West regions due to the crisis. On 7 June, a non-State armed group (NSAG) attacked a State Security Forces (SSF) post in Njitapon, Kouoptamo in Noun division, killing five SSF elements and injuring others. On 27 June, an NSAG attacked the Divisional Officer’s residence and the Gendarmerie office in Babadjou, Bamboutos division, resulting in injuries of some gendarmes and NSAG members. On 1 July, a NSAG attacked the Fondonera locality in Menoua division, allegedly burning two cars and three bikes in the market and looting some food items. No human casualties were reported, however, the incident caused fear among the population.

BURKINA FASO

ATTACK KILLS FIVE AND DAMAGES HUMANITARIAN WAREHOUSE

On 10 July, non-State armed group (NSAG) members attacked a military position in Barsalogho commune, northern Centre-Nord region. Initial reports indicate that five civilians were killed in the crossfire, including the manager of a humanitarian warehouse facility, and eight soldiers were wounded.

Considerable infrastructural damage was also reported, including to a humanitarian warehouse and to a community centre housing internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The security situation in Barsalogho has been deteriorating following the attacks of an IDP site in October and of the gendarmerie post in Foubé, a village to the north, in December 2021. On the main access route, NSAGs checkpoints are frequently set up, and goods, including humanitarian commodities, have been diverted. Barsalogho hosts the second largest number of IDPs in the Centre-Nord region (after the regional capital Kaya), with some 93,000 IDPs officially registered as of 30 April. Despite access constraints, humanitarian assistance continues.

CHOLERA EPIDEMIC DECLARED IN THE EST REGION

The Ministry of Health announced on 6 July that a case of cholera had been confirmed in Kantchari commune in the Est region.

According to WHO, the confirmed case has been declared cured and released and appropriate follow-up measures have been taken. WHO is preparing the deployment of cholera kits for pre-positioning and working on a regional response plan.