West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 – 10 August 2020)

CAMEROON

AID WORKER KIDNAPPED AND KILLED IN NORTH WEST REGION

On 7 August, a humanitarian worker was kidnapped from his home and later killed by unidentified armed individuals in Batibo Subdivision, North West region. He was a staff member of the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development (COMINSUD), an implementing partner for several United Nations agencies. The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Cameroon strongly condemned the killing and called for all armed actors to refrain from any attacks or obstruction of aid workers and humanitarian agencies on whose assistance many lives depend. This is the latest in a series of attacks, violent extortions, and harassments against humanitarians in the South West and North West regions. It comes barely a month after the killing of a community health worker in the South West region.

NIGERIA

FLOODING AFFECTS THOUSANDS OF IDPs IN BAMA

Heavy rains on 2 August in an IDP camp in Bama LGA partially damaged or destroyed at least 475 shelters, affecting some 2,481 IDPs.

The rains, which lasted four hours the day before, left areas of the camp submerged in water. Food stocks and non-food items such as mats, children’s learning materials and clothing were also damaged or destroyed.

Humanitarian partners conducted a rapid assessment on 3 August, as well as relocated 96 shelters to dry land and deployed 20 trucks of sand to reinforce shelters and fill sandbags to hold back the flood waters. The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency warned that severe flooding would affect most parts of the country throughout August and September.

Partners have been prepositioning food and other items to mitigate the effects of the rainy season in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Several camps, such as the one flooded in Bama town, started as spontaneous settlements in flood-prone areas. Humanitarian partners are advocating for land to be allocated to relocate some of these camps.

MALI

COUNTRYWIDE FLOODS AFFECT SEVERAL THOUSAND PEOPLE

As of 6 August, more than 13,200 people, including 5,400 internally displaced persons, were affected by floods in the country. The most affected regions are Gao, Mopti, Ségou and Sikasso. A destruction of 1,160 houses and 52 mt of food was also reported.

In support to the government’s efforts, humanitarian partners have already provided affected people with food, non-food items and shelter. However, the relief stock currently mobilized remains insufficient considering the increasing humanitarian needs of flood-affected people. This year, 112,400 people are at risk of flooding according to the national contingency plan.

NIGER

AID WORKERS KILLED; STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED IN TILLABÉRI

On 9 August, eight people, including seven aid workers, were killed in an armed attack in Kouré, in western Tillaberi region, 60 km east of the capital, Niamey. The seven staff of two INGOs operating in Niger and their guide were shot, and their car set ablaze, while visiting a giraffe reserve. On 10 August, at an extraordinary National Security Council meeting, the President of Niger extended the existing state of emergency in the Tillabéri region to the departments of Kollo (where Kouré is located) and Balleyara. The Council announced the restriction of access to the giraffe reserve until further notice while investigations are underway to identify the attackers. Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, the Government condemned the attack as well as the Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger who called for the protection of humanitarians and civilians.