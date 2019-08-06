West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 July – 5 August 2019)

CAMEROON

UN URGES GOVERNMENT TO LIFT AID BAN

UN Humanitarian Coordinator on 5 August voiced concern over the suspension of humanitarian assistance in Logone-et-Chari division in Far North region since mid-June. In a letter to the prime minister, the Humanitarian Coordinator called on the Government to urgently lift the ban and expressed worry over the impact of the prolonged lack of relief assistance in a region with high humanitarian needs. Regional authorities ordered the suspension of aid in Logoneet-Chari after a rise in armed attacks in May, arguing that relief assistance would benefit the armed groups.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKERS UNHARMED IN BANGUI ATTACK

Armed attackers on 1 August hijacked a vehicle belonging to an international aid organization in the capital Bangui. The assailants seized the vehicle and drove off. No aid worker was harmed in the incident in the city’s La colline district. The attack is the fifth of its kind in Bangui in a month.

MALI

AID WORKERS FREED AFTER 107 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY

Two national staff members of an international NGO were freed on 1 August after 107 days in captivity. They were abducted in Douentza district, in central Mopti region. After being freed, the aid workers walked 30 kms to reach a safe area. Leaders of several armed groups operating in the region reportedly met two weeks ago and ruled in favour of the release of all non-militant linked prisoners or captives, according to various sources.

DR CONGO

FOUR EBOLA CASES REPORTED IN KEY BORDER TOWN

A new Ebola case was reported in Goma on 1 August, bringing to four the number of cases reported in the city since 14 July. The latest patient is the wife of a man who died of Ebola on 31 July in Goma - the second Ebola case in the city. All the latest cases are linked to the deceased man, a miner, arrived in Goma on 13 July from a locality in Ituri province. He showed no signs of illness, according to health workers, and developed the first signs of Ebola on 22 July. On 31 July, Bukavu port, in the South Kivu province was sealed and all boats prevented from docking after a passenger considered to be a high-risk Ebola patient travelled to Bukavu from Goma. The patient was later found and placed under surveillance.

NIGERIA

ARMED FIGHTERS KILL AT LEAST 65 IN VILLAGE RAID

A group of armed attackers on 27 July invaded Badu village in Borno state and opened fire on a group of civilians who had gathered for the funeral service of a deceased community member, killing at least 65 and wounding 11 others. The attack is the deadliest in several months. President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack and called on the army to step up counter-operations and ensure protection of civilians, including displaced populations across affected locations. Nganzai is about 80 kms from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, and has witnessed intense clashes between armed groups and troops in recent months.