West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3 - 9 August 2021)

CAMEROON

THE RAINY SEASON PUTS DISPLACED FROM NIGERIA AND CHAD AT RISK

As of 27 July, at least 303 Nigerians had entered Cameroon in the Far North region and 356 Cameroonians returned from Chad. With the onset of the current rainy season, humanitarian partners are warning of the precarious situation in which displaced people live, especially those whose shelters were damaged or destroyed. This is of particular concern for internally displaced people from Wayam-Ldubam and Zamalva villages in Mokolo district, and Nguétchéwé village in Mayo-Moskota commune.

NIGERIA

WORSENING VIOLENCE ALONG KEY HIGHWAY IMPACTS DELIVERY OF AID

Humanitarian actors have raised concerns about the severe violence and increasing nonState Armed Groups (NSAG) attacks including illegal vehicle checkpoints and clashes with Government Forces along the MaiduguriDamasak highway, which is essential for the movement and delivery of supplies. This includes food, medicine, fuel, and other vital household items and services to the camps of internally displaced people (IDP) and residences of host communities along the axis. Livelihood activities for farming communities, seeking to take advantage of the rainy season to cultivate food, have also been impacted by violence. The recent ambush of a military convoy and other attacks along the Gubio-Kareto highway triggered widespread panic among civilian commuters, resulting in reduced vehicular movements. Damasak town, hosting over 76,000 people including IDPs, refugee returnees, and host communities near the border with Niger, is one of the largest civilian locations benefitting from humanitarian aid along the axis. Support provided to Damasak town will be hindered if the security situation continues to deteriorate.

THE GAMBIA

109,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY A WINDSTORM AND FLASH FLOODS

Twelve people have so far died and more than 109,000 people were affected by the windstorm and flash flood which hit Gambia on 7 July. More losses to food stocks have been recorded, with farmers experiencing erratic rainfalls, requiring increased preparedness by the government and partners related to food security. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is providing 1071 households in North Bank and West Coast Regions with US$144 cash transfer, for three months. The Government of The Gambia allocated US$3,600,000, for the storm-related emergency response. Support is needed for the rehabilitation of major critical infrastructures such as schools and hospitals.

DR CONGO

SUSPECTED ADF FIGHTERS KILL 15 CIVILIANS IN NORTH-KIVU

Fifteen civilians were killed on 5 and 6 August in attacks by suspected ADF fighters in the area of Oicha in Beni territory, according to the human rights NGO CEPADHO, the latest in the string of attacks in this armed in North and Ituri provinces. Five other civilians were wounded, and several others abducted during these attacks. Almost all the inhabitants of the attacked villages have been displaced. In the fighting against attacks on civilians in Beni territory, 2,000 soldiers have died since October 2014, according to the army. Since the launch of the state of siege on 6 May aimed at putting an end to armed groups in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, suspected ADF fighters have killed 254 civilians in the two provinces.