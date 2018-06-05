West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 May – 4 June 2018)

CAMEROON

$15 MILLION NEEDED FOR CRISIS-HIT WESTERN REGIONS

On 28 May, the humanitarian community launched an emergency response plan for the conflict-hit South-West and North-West regions. Aid organisations are seeking US$15 million to deliver life-saving assistance to an estimated 160,000 internally displaced persons in the two regions for an initial period of three months. The English-speaking regions have been shaken by tensions that surged in October 2016 and have since boiled over into armed conflict. More than 20,000 people have fled to neighbouring Nigeria.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID OPERATIONS HIT BY FRESH VIOLENCE IN BAMBARI

Violence erupted once more in the central Bambari town on 30 May after a two-week lull that had allowed displaced people to return home. At least 24 people were killed in the latest unrest. The town has been hit recently by armed clashes in which attackers stormed and looted nine humanitarian organisations' compounds and warehouses in the past two weeks. Most international aid workers have been relocated to the capital Bangui and humanitarian operations have taken a significant hit. Bambari hosts around 37,000 IDPs relying on relief assistance.

MALI

AID ACCESS CONSTRAINTS ON THE RISE

Since the start of the year to 31 May, 90 incidents restricting humanitarian access have been recorded. This is more than half the 133 incidents recorded throughout 2017. The country’s northern region has seen the highest level of incidents, with Timbuktu,

Mopti, Gao, Kidal and Menaka the most affected. Insecurity, armed attacks and IEDs are among the major threats to aid workers and civilians in northern Mali. Since December 2017, the number of internally displaced people has nearly doubled, rising to 60,500 from 38,000 due to insecurity.

MALI

IED BLAST BADLY INJURES TWO CHILDREN

Two children were severely injured on 27 May by an IED explosion in Tanema area in central Mali. They had mistaken the explosive device for a toy. It is the sixth such explosion in the area since the beginning of the year. Four children were killed in similar circumstances on 2 May.

NIGERIA

MORE THAN 4,000 PEOPLE NEWLY DISPLACED

In the week to 29 May, 4,457 people in Nigeria’s conflict-hit north-east were forced to flee their homes mainly due to poor living conditions and military operations, while others relocated voluntarily, according to IOM’s latest data. They have sought refuge in displacement camps in Bama, Gwoza and Ngala localities of Borno state. Food, shelter, basic relief items and hygiene services in camps are being strained by the influx. More than 115,000 have been freshly displaced since October 2017. Additional resources are critically needed to assist the new arrivals, especially with the start of the rainy season when access becomes difficult and the risk of diseases outbreaks heighten.

200,000 CHILDREN TO RECEIVE MEASLES VACCINATION

WHO on 27 May launched a measles vaccination drive targeting 200,000 children in the north-eastern Borno state. Since the outbreak erupted in April, 350 cases and 61 deaths have been reported in the two worstaffected localities where insecurity has made access difficult for aid workers. More than 200 vaccination teams have been deployed for the campaign being carried out in nine localities. Many of the children to be vaccinated have had no access to health services since 2014.