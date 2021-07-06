West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 June – 5 July 2021)

CAMEROON

FOOD ASSISTANCE HAMPERED BY INSECURITY IN THE NORTH-WEST

On 25 June, non-state armed group (NSAG) members abducted five aid workers during a food distribution mission to Guzang and Kulabei villages in Momo division, in the North-West region. NSAG members seized the truck loaded with food assistance.

The abducted persons were safely released, along with the food assistance, after negotiations. The food distribution activity is the second to be attacked by NSAGs since January 2021. In the North-West region, 1.1 million people are severely food insecure, according to March 2021 figures of the “Cadre Harmonisé”, a regional analysis framework identifying populations affected by food crises. Nevertheless, insecurity and funding constraints are continuously hindering the access of humanitarian assistance to people in need.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

TWO CIVILIANS KILLED IN ATTACK IN ALINDAO

On 28 June, two civilians were killed during an attack by non-state armed group members in Alindao, in Basse-Kotto Prefecture, in the south of the country. Combatants set houses ablaze, looted properties and illegally occupied people’s homes, forcing many to flee to the District Hospital and to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) bases. The volatile security situation, marked by the risk of further clashes, has hindered registration of internally displaced persons and the implementation of assessments to better understand affected communities’ needs. The humanitarian situation risks further deteriorating with a shortage of food supplies, the closure of shops and markets, access restrictions to fields, and the suspension of humanitarian assistance.

CHAD

HUNDREDS WOUNDED AND FIVE DEAD DUE TO HEAVY RAINS IN TANDJILÉ

On 26 June, torrential rains severely hit the sub-prefectures of Bologo and Dafra, in western Tandjilé Prefecture. As a result, 231 people were wounded and five killed. Some 4,413 houses were destroyed, 31 schools and health centres were either totally or partially washed away, and 560 animals went missing. About 20,000 people are currently in need of shelter, food, and health assistance.

Humanitarian partners as well as local and central governmental authorities are striving to respond to the needs of affected populations, and a provincial disaster management committee was established to manage the humanitarian response.

DR CONGO

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE NEEDED FOR RETURNEES IN TANGANYIKA

More than 3,700 families in Kahinda and Kanunu towns, Tanganyika Province, require emergency assistance. The majority of them are formerly internally displaced persons who returned to their homes in 2020, after they had fled the towns of Nyunzu and Kolongi in Tanganyika in 2017 in the wake of community violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. Estimated at more than 14,000 people, they represent 30 per cent of the total population, adding pressure to the already insufficient basic social services in Kahinda and Kanunu. Currently, their most urgent needs are water, sanitation, health, food, and essential household items. The few existing schools lack latrines and facilities, and health centres lack maternity wards.