West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 June – 4 July 2022)

CAMEROON

ATTACK ON THE MADA HOSPITAL IN THE FAR NORTH REGION

On 2 July, a non-state armed group attacked the Mada hospital in Logone and Chari division, Far North region. One civilian was killed, and three government officials are missing. The health facility has been temporarily closed and all patients have been transferred to neighbouring health structures.

The hospital is supported by several humanitarian partners who have suspended their activities. Mada is the only hospital in the area with technical facilities, including for complex surgery. This attack will deprive the population in the area and neighbouring localities in Nigeria and Chad of urgently needed healthcare.

NIGER

PREPARATIONS FOR THE RETURN OF OVER 41,000 DISLPLACED**

Some 41,793 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are predicted to return to villages in the Gueskerou District, western Diffa region.

During a visit to the region on 25 June, the Head of State called for a coordinated approach to the return process; involving humanitarian, development, and stabilization partners. He recalled lessons from the first phase and stressed the importance of a more integrated approach. Identified priority needs for returnees include food, non-food items, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

The process will be undertaken voluntarily and includes a pre-return visit to their villages of origin. The first return phase started in July 2021, and by 31 August 2021, 40,138 people had returned to the region. Of these, 10,000 people subsequently returned to IDP sites due to persisting insecurity.

CHAD

INTERCOMMUNITY CONFLICT KILLS TWO IN THE LAC PROVINCE

Two people were reportedly found dead, and others injured, following an intercommunal clash on 30 June in the locality of Nguéléa in the south of Bol, western Lac province.

Intercommunal conflicts are frequent across the country, resulting in many deaths and injuries. Since January, at least 471 people were killed in twelve different incidents following altercations regarding land ownership and land rights. The death toll for such incidents has largely surpassed last year when approximately 400 people were killed following similar altercations between January and December.

DR CONGO

END OF EBOLA OUTBREAK IN EQUATEUR PROVINCE

On 4 July, the Congolese authorities declared the end of the Ebola epidemic that broke out three months ago in Equateur province, in the north-west of the country. Five people died of the Ebola disease during this outbreak. This was the third outbreak in the province since 2018. The previous outbreak which took place between June and November 2020 resulted in 55 deaths among 130 identified cases. DR Congo has now recorded 14 Ebola outbreaks since 1976, six of which have occurred since 2018. The virus was first discovered in 1976 in Equateur province.