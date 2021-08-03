West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 July - 2 August 2021)

CAMEROON

FLOODS CAUSE MATERIAL DAMAGE AND HAMPER HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

On 26 July, heavy rainfall in Mayo-Sava division in the Far North region caused overflown rivers, extensive flooding and the destruction of houses and property in Manawatchi and Seradoumda villages and in Mora town. Rainfalls and floods are obstructing the National Road number one as well as Mora bridge and hampering humanitarian organizations’ access to provide assistance to affected communities.

Administrative and traditional authorities have visited the area to assess the damage in Mora, and a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assessment is currently underway.

CHAD

THREE PROVINCES AND 25,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS

As of 28 July, floods have affected around 25,000 people in Tandjile and Mandoul provinces in the south, and Ennedi-Ouest province in the north. On 26 June, devastating floods killed five people, wounded 231 and destroyed 4,413 houses. Humanitarian partners are providing water, sanitation, hygiene, non-food items, and health emergency support to flood affected people there. On 7 July, in Wadi Doum, in EnnediOuest province, heavy rains flooded 120 houses and destroyed 99 houses, affecting 800 people. Humanitarian partners are providing food and non-food items assistance to flood affected people in the area. On 18 July, in Koumra town, in Mandoul province, heavy rains caused one death, wounded several, and destroyed 1,588 houses. Local authorities and humanitarian partners are assessing damages and affected communities’ needs. Weather forecasts project heavy rains for the next two weeks. This could result in floods of the Sudanese and Sudanese-Sahelian areas with overall precipitations of 700mm.

DR CONGO

MORE THAN 59,000 IDPs NEED ASSISTANCE IN NORTH-KIVU

Since June, more than 59,000 people have arrived in Masisi centre as they fled fighting between armed groups in several villages in Masisi Territory in North-Kivu province.

Schools, churches, and host families have been the principal shelters, while it is estimated that more than 9,000 people including children have not yet found shelter and are living in the open. Since 26 July, humanitarian partners have been on the ground to coordinate an emergency response to respond to shelter, food, water, sanitation, hygiene, health, and protection needs. A few organizations started providing assistance to the displaced people, however, a greater mobilization of resources and assistance is needed.

NIGERIA

FLOODS DESTROY OVER 800 IDP SHELTERS IN MONGUNO

On 27 July, floods resulting from heavy rains destroyed over 800 shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) camp in Monguno local government area in Borno State. At least 113 shelters were seriously damaged. Camp Management and Camp Coordination partners responded immediately by pumping out the floodwater and delivering sandbags to fill up affected areas, while humanitarian partners secured assistance with kits to repair damaged shelters. Water, sanitation, hygiene, and health partners had in recent months ramped up preparedness measures to mitigate risks of water-borne disease outbreaks such as cholera. Rainstorms are expected to continue over the coming weeks as the rainy season progresses