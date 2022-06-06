West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24-30 May 2022)

MALI

UN HUMANITARIAN CHIEF DRAWS ATTENTION TO THE DETERIORATING SITUATION

Between 28 and 31 May, the Under-SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths completed a four-day visit to Mali, his first to the Central Sahel since his appointment as UN humanitarian chief a year ago. Griffiths met with internally displaced persons in Socoura village, in the Mopti region, which has been hosting hundreds of people, some of whom have been there for over two years. Mali suffers from the multi-sectoral consequences of a decade of conflict, climatic shocks, growing insecurity, and poverty. In 2022, 7.5 million people need humanitarian assistance, equivalent to one in three Malians, compared to 5.9 million in 2021. Over 1.8 million people will be in immediate need of food assistance during the June-August 2022 lean season, compared to 1.3 million in 2021, the highest level recorded since 2014. Griffiths also met with members of the government to better understand Mali's long-term challenges and called for the provision of protection services and restoration of basic social services in areas where affected communities are located. He appealed to ensure better humanitarian access to affected people.

CAMEROON

OVER 10,000 PEOPLE DISPLACED IN MEME DIVISION IN THE SOUTH-WEST

On 15 May, attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) forced over 10,000 persons to displace in the Konye subdivision, Meme division, South-West region. Displaced people returned to their home villages on 21 May, as the security conditions improved. The Meme division has been recurrently witnessing violence due to NSAGs often resulting in the displacement of people. Displaced people are often obliged to return to their home villages due to the poor living conditions in displacement locations. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to aid displaced people.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID ORGANIZATION SUSPENDS ACTIVITIES DUE TO ROBERRIES IN OUAHAM

On 24 May, an aid organization suspended its activities in the Bouca region, Ouham Prefecture, following two robberies by armed men within two weeks. The suspension of activities disrupts the provision of protection and camp management aid to about 28,500 vulnerable people who were benefitting from it. Four other aid organizations were robbed between 26 and 28 May in different parts of the country.

CHAD

INTERCOMMUNAL CONFLICT IN TIBESTI REGION KILLS OVER A HUNDRED CIVILIANS

On 21 and 22 May, an intercommunal conflict between local tribes in the Kouribougoudi gold exploitation zone in the Tibesti region in the northwest left over a hundred civilians dead and several hundred injured. The gold exploitation zone of Kouribougoudi suffers from insecurity and the arrival of thousands of armed gold miners from various communities, generating violent intercommunal conflicts for the control of resources. In 2018, intercommunal clashes left about 30 dead and over 200 injured in one of the mining sectors. A deterioration of the security situation in the region, in addition to a harsh climate, and the presence of explosive remnants of war might cause humanitarian needs. Humanitarian organizations continue to monitor the situation to provide assistance.