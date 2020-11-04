West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 Oct – 4 Nov 2020)

CAMEROON

FLOODS KEEPS 18 000 STUDENTS OUT OF SCHOOL

Sixty schools in the Far North region had to close due to floods, keeping up to 18,000 students out of school. By the end of October, 22 schools had been relocated to other villages, and 22 remain closed. The floods combined with growing insecurity also forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Response capacity remains limited, and UNICEF has issued an appeal for an additional US$1,250,000 to increase multisector response capacity. According to the Cameroon Red Cross, 160,000 people have been affected by floods in the region.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

2.8 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

CAR continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview highlights 2.8 million people in need of assistance, the highest number in five years. Compared to 2020, the number of people with acute needs increased by 12 per cent, and population wellbeing and living standards have decreased, with the most vulnerable relying on negative coping strategies. Malnutrition continues to be a major public health problem and one of the leading causes of child mortality and morbidity, with 50 per cent of children suffering from chronic malnutrition. Protracted political instability, combined with aggravating factors such as floods, the COVID-19 epidemic and the increase of violent conflicts have resulted in the deterioration of the humanitarian situation. Insecurity limits access to people in need, with 304 incidents against humanitarians recorded between January and September 2020

CHAD

N’DJAMENA NEIGHBORHOODS FLOODED

Several neighborhoods in the capital N’Djamena have been flooded after the dam supporting the lower basin of the Chari River gave way in two places. A census of affected people is ongoing, and an inter-agency mission has been deployed to the flooded area to assess the situation and response needs. A Government-led first response has been initiated and the most vulnerable households have received food kits, tarpaulins and mats.

COTE-D’IVOIRE

3200 IVORIANS FLEE FEARING POST-ELECTORAL VIOLENCE

According to UNHCR, as of 2 November, 3,200 Ivoirians, mostly women and children, have fled to Ghana, Liberia and Togo in fear of post-electoral violence, including former refugees who had recently returned to the country. UNHCR is working closely with governments and partners to assess the situation and needs. The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) has declared President Ouattara winner of the 31 October presidential elections with more than 94% of the votes. The opposition contests the results and announced the creation of a National Transition Council. At least 12 people have been killed in intercommunity clashes in Abidjan and in the central and western regions.

NIGERIA

URGENT SHELTER AND NFI NEEDS FOR IDPS IN BAMA

The increasing influx of internally displaced people to Bama, in north-eastern Borno state, following clashes in surrounding areas has raised concerns over shelter and NFI gaps. At least 943 households are facing acute shelter shortages, and over 800 shelters have been damaged due to flooding and windstorms. Nearly half of all camps in Borno State are currently overcrowded with constant influx of new arrivals, increasing risks of fire and disease outbreaks. Shelter and NFI partners led by Mercy Corps and IOM have so far supported 203 households with emergency shelter repair kits.