West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21-27 September 2021)

CAMEROON

NEW LOCKDOWN EXACERBATES SITUATION IN NWSW REGIONS

On 11 September, a non-State armed group (NSAG) announced a lockdown in the NorthWest and South-West (NWSW) regions from 15 to 30 September. During the lockdown, all vehicle movements are suspended including humanitarian vehicles. On the eve of the lockdown, on 14 September, about 2,500 people fled their villages to other regions.

Humanitarian assistance including health care, food, protection, water and sanitation, and shelter was put on hold, with activities interrupted or suspended. Humanitarian partners are advocating for access to provide life-saving assistance to the most affected people.

NIGER

UN FUNDS AID TO VULNERABLE PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS AND CHOLERA

As of 24 September, torrential rainfall and floods affected more than 238,000 people and left 77 people dead, according to the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management. Niger continues to grapple with food insecurity, which affects more than two million people. Since the start of the 2021 rainy season in June, torrential rainfall has led to the collapse of more than 12,000 houses, the flooding of nearly 6,000 hectares of cultivable land, and the death of more than 10,000 livestock. Thousands of people have been rendered homeless and vulnerable due to the loss of livelihoods. In addition, Niger has also been dealing with a cholera epidemic, which is affecting six out of the eight regions in the country. Some 4,907 cholera cases have been recorded countrywide, including 153 deaths. About 55 per cent of the cases are female. On 21 September, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths allocated US$8.5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to support the response to people affected by internal displacement, floods, and cholera in Niger. The funds will help provide health care, water and sanitation, hygiene, shelter, non-food items, protection and education support to more than 720,000 people.

DR CONGO

CLASHES DEPRIVE OVER 100,000 PEOPLE OF HUMANITARIAN AID IN ITURI PROVINCE

On 24 September, the government extended a state of siege, first imposed in early May, to fight against the persistent insecurity caused by armed groups in northeastern Ituri province. This extension - the ninth one since May - comes as non-state armed groups continue to attack civilians in Nord-Kivu and Ituri provinces. On 26 and 27 September, clashes between armed groups led to the displacement of thousands of people in the area of Komanda (Ituri) and the suspension of humanitarian activities targeting internally displaced persons (IDPs) with assistance.

More than 120,000 IDPs are currently deprived of assistance in the KomandaMambasa region due to a lack of access.

NIGERIA

NSAGs ATTACK CIVILIANS IN TARMUA LGA IN YOBE STATE

On 26 September, non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives targeted civilian locations in Babangida town, Tarmua local government area (LGA), in northeastern Yobe State, sparking an armed clash with security forces in the area, damaging homes and causing widespread panic. It is the second time within a week that suspected NSAGs attacked civilians in the area. Previous attacks had destroyed infrastructure including hospitals and mobile telecommunication masts and resulted in the killing and abduction of civilians.