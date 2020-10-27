West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 – 27 October 2020)

REGIONAL

$1.7B PLEDGED AT CENTRAL SAHEL CONFERENCE

Twenty-four Governments and institutional donors announced more than US$1.7 billion to scale up humanitarian aid in 2020 and 2021 in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. The pledges were made at a Ministerial Roundtable, on 20 October, co-hosted by Denmark, Germany, the European Union and the United Nations. Across the three countries, 13.4 million people need assistance. Violence has forced more than 1.5 million people from their homes, and 7.4 million people are acutely food insecure. Gender-based violence has spiked, millions of children are out of school, and basic health and social services are lacking. The humanitarian response plans in the three countries are seeking $2.4 billion to provide emergency assistance until the end of 2021.

FLOODS AFFECT 2.2 MILLION PEOPLE

Flooding in West and Central Africa has affected 2.2 million people in 2020, already two times more than last year. In Niger alone, half a million people have been affected. While seasonal rains in the Sahel have gradually subsided, recent flooding has occurred in Nigeria, Togo and the Central African Republic, and rains will continue to affect coastal countries and Central Africa. The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$5 million to Niger, and ECHO supports the flood response in eight countries with a total amount of $2.7 million.

COTE-D’IVOIRE

7 KILLED IN CLASHES IN DABOU

At least seven people died and forty were wounded when opposition protests reportedly degenerated into intercommunal clashes in Dabou, 50km west of Abidjan, as tensions are rising ahead of presidential elections on 31 October. President Alassane Ouattara is running for a third term, while candidacies of several opposition figures have been invalidated. The UN Secretary-General condemned the attacks and called for constructive dialogue for a peaceful election.

CAMEROON

DEADLY SCHOOL ATTACK

Armed men storming a school in the city of Kumba, South-West region, have killed at least eight children. Another twelve children were wounded and taken to local hospitals. The attack on 24 October came only three weeks after the resumption of the school year with more students enrolled in the North-West and South-West regions than in recent years. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon called on all armed actors to refrain from attacks against children and civilians, and ensure that schools, medical facilities and their personnel are not subjected to violence or threats. In 2020, eleven attacks on education were reported in the North-West and South-West regions, including the killing of one teacher.

GUINEA

POST ELECTORAL VIOLENCE

Following the presidential elections on 18 October, violent clashes between supporters of opposition candidate Diallo and security forces in the capital Conakry and other regions have reportedly left at least 18 people dead. On 24 October, the independent National Electoral Commission released results declaring incumbent Alpha Condé winner in the first round. The UN Secretary-General urged all political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence, and called on defence and security forces to act with utmost restraint.