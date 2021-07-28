West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 – 26 July 2021)

CAMEROON

NSAGs ATTACKS LEAD TO NEW POPULATION DISPLACEMENT

The population of Goudoumboul village, in the Mayo-Sava division in the Far North region, has been frequently displacing during the last months between the village and neighboring mountains and spending nights outdoors, fleeing regular incursions by non-State armed groups (NSAGs). On 1 July, five houses were vandalized and robbed during an attack leading to the displacement of people to Kouyape village, in the same division. As of 8 July, about 148 households, equivalent to more than 1,154 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have arrived in Kouyape village which already hosted about 1,600 IDPs. According to a needs assessment carried out between 12 and 14 July, IDPs have critical needs for food, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene, protection, and education.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

CLOSURE OF SIWA DISPLACEMENT SITE

On 21 and 22 July, humanitarian partners provided return assistance consisting of a 20-days food ratio and hygiene items to more than 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Siwa site in Mbomou Prefecture and dismantled 775 emergency shelters. An intention survey they conducted in June indicated that 84 per cent of IDPs at the site expressed their intention to return to their villages of origin, mainly Niakari and Bakouma, located also in Mbomou Prefecture. 12 per cent intended to relocate to other locations and 4 per cent expressed their interest to integrate into the Siwa village, provided an improvement in the security situation. On 28 June, local authorities and humanitarian partners had jointly developed a plan for the return of IDPs at the Siwa site to their original towns, after the site was created on 3 January 2021 following an attack on Bangassou city.

DR CONGO

16 KILLED AND SEVEN INJURED IN AN ATTACK ON A COMMERCIAL TRUCK

On 22 July, suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters are reported to have killed 16 people and injured seven others during an ambush on a commercial truck in the Oicha health zone in Beni territory, in the northeast. Several other civilians were abducted in the attack, the third in the area in less than a week. The local civil society has called for three days of inactivity with commercial shops and services closed off to mourn killed civilians. Attacks on civilians are hindering the provision of humanitarian assistance. Several partners suspended their activities in the area in the past weeks due to the security situation.

CHAD

NSAG ATTACKS IN NORTHERN CAR RESULTS IN NEW INFLUX OF REFUGEES

On 19 July, a non-State armed group (NSAG) attack in Bedaya, in Ouham-Pendé Prefecture, in the north of the Central African Republic (CAR) resulted in the displacement of 51 households of 249 individuals to Bedangkoussang in the southern Logone oriental province in Chad. A field mission led by humanitarian partners is underway to identify their priority needs.

NIGER

NSAG ATTACK KILLS AT LEAST 10 PEOPLE IN TILLABERI REGION

On 25 July, non-State armed groups (NSAGs) attacked Wiyé village, in Tillaberi region, in the west, killing at least 10 civilians and burning granaries. Attacks against civilians perpetrated by NSAGs along the border with Mali are frequent often causing population displacements.