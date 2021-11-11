West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2- 8 November 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

12,000 PEOPLE FLEE IN OUAHAMPENDE PREFECTURE

Fearing non-state armed groups (NSAG) attacks, 12,000 people fled on 9 November from Mann to Ndaga towns in the OuhamPendé Prefecture in the northwest. Moreover, local sources reported that NSAG had placed explosive devices on a stretch of the road between Bocaranga and Mann towns in the same prefecture. Since early November, the situation in the northwest of Ouham-Pendé has further deteriorated with NSAG increased attacks. Humanitarian organizations are closing monitoring the situation to provide timely support.

CAMEROON

INCREASE IN DEATHS AMONG CIVILIANS DUE TO IEDs

On 30 October, non-state armed group (NSAG) members attacked Kerawa village in the Mayo-Sava division, in the Far North region. At least two NSAG members died during the attack and many others were injured and fled to Nigeria. Security forces identified five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) there and attempted to deactivate them. Since January 2021, IEDs used by NSAGs in the region have killed dozens of civilians, including 24 children, and injured many.

DR CONGO

FIRST TWO PATIENTS CURED OF EBOLA

On 4 November, two people were discharged from the Ebola treatment center in North Kivu Province, becoming the first two cured individuals from the viral disease in the DRC.

Since 30 October, no new case has been confirmed. However, three deaths on 30 October have been classified as probable cases after investigations to identify the contamination source. The total number of cases is currently 11 including eight confirmed cases and three probable ones.

More than 500 people have been vaccinated since the start of the epidemic on 8 October.

SIERRA LEONE

OVER 100 KILLED IN FUEL TANKER EXPLOSION

On 5 November, a massive explosion in the capital Freetown killed over 100 people when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry at a busy junction in the densely populated Wellington suburb in the east of the city, resulting in an inferno surrounding bystanders and vehicles and charring people. The fire injured about 92 people who are receiving medical treatment in hospitals around Freetown, some of which are overwhelmed. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and humanitarian organizations are leading a coordinated emergency response and ramping up the health response through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

NIGER

69 KILLED IN AN AMBUSH IN TILLABERI REGION

On 2 November, non-state armed group (NSAG) members set-up an ambush killing 69 people in the Banibangou district in Ouallam Department, Tillabéri Region in the southwest of the country. The government announced two days of national mourning in memory of the deceased. The incident has forced 1,701 people from six villages to flee their homes and seek refuge with host families in the nearby Abala village or set-up shelters at spontaneous sites. Those affected urgently need food, shelter, and nonfood items. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide timely assistance.

Since January 2021, NSAG attacks have killed more than 300 civilians in the region and resulted in forced population displacements. The Tillabéri region currently hosts over 85,700 IDPs.