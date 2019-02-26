West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 February 2019)

CAMEROON

$299 MILLION NEEDED FOR AID RESPONSE

Armed attacks and insecurity have displaced more than 100,000 people, over half of whom were forced to flee their homes in the past two months alone.

Burkina Faso is for the first time in history facing massive internal displacement. The persistent armed raids and insecurity in Centre-Nord, Nord and Sahel regions have also triggered an unprecedented humanitarian emergency.

The displaced have settled in two main sites in Centre-Nord region as well as in communities. Aid organizations and the Government are working to ramp up assistance.

CHAD

GUNMEN KILL FIVE IN IDP CAMP ATTACK

Armed assailants on 19 February attacked Bourboura IDP camp in Ngouboua locality in the western Lac region, killing five people and wounding four others. The camp hosts more than 1,000 displaced people, half of whom arrived recently. In a separate attack also on 19 February, armed men raided Ngachia village in Ngouboua where 365 displaced people have sought refuge. The attackers abducted four people, including two teenagers. Villages near Ngouboua suffer regular armed attacks. There is little security and people live in constant fear. An upsurge in violence in recent months in north-east Nigeria has forced thousands of civilians to flee across borders for safety.

DR CONGO

PREGNANT, NURSING WOMEN CAN RECEIVE EBOLA VACCINE

A WHO expert panel on 20 February recommended that pregnant and lactating women should be included in Ebola vaccination underway in eastern DRC where the virus erupted in August 2018. Around 83,000 people have so far been vaccinated. The panel also recommended that the vaccination must include provisions for safety monitoring and for documentation of Ebola cases among those vaccinated, including monitoring of pregnant women and their babies. Separately, a new Ebola infection was reported in Beni, the first after 23 days, WHO reported on 22 February. The patient is suspected to have come into contact with the bodily fluids of an Ebola survivor.

Investigations are underway to determine the epidemiological link. As of 22 February, 864 Ebola cases and 540 deaths had been recorded since the outbreak started.

SOME 15,000 SOUTH SUDANESE FLEE TO DRC

Around 15,000 South Sudanese have crossed into the DRC fleeing an escalation of violence since 30 January, according to the authorities in Aru territory in the north-east Ituri province.

The majority have settled near the border. Around 6,000 have relocated to a displacement site supported by UNHCR and its partners. Ituri is currently home to 45,000 South Sudanese according to immigration authorities. It also hosts some 8,000 Congolese who have fled fighting in other violence-hit regions of the country.