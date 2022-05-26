West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17-23 May 2022)

CAMEROON

ARMED MEN ABDUCT HEALTH WORKERS NEW DEATH DUE TO EBOLA DISEASE IN THE SOUTH-WEST REGION

On 15 May, non-state armed group (NSAG) members abducted two health workers administering infant vaccinations in Kendem, Manyu division, in the South-West region, and took them to an undisclosed location.

Abductors accused the health workers of executing a government-funded project. There are currently no details regarding their release. Humanitarian organizations are advocating with parties to the conflict to emphasize that health workers and facilities are not a target and should be allowed to conduct their activities safely.

BURKINA FASO

ARMED GROUPS THREATEN INHABITANTS IN BOURZANGA DEPARTMENT AND FORCE THEM TO LEAVE

Since 19 May, inhabitants of Alga, Boulounga, and Sibargo villages, in the Bourzanga department of Bam Province, in the north, have been forced to flee due to threats from nonstate armed groups (NSAGs).The KongoussiDjibo route via Bourzanga has been under blockade by non-state armed groups for several months, and humanitarian actors continue to face challenges in accessing the route to deliver aid, including violence, irregular controls, and diversion of aid. In March, the Bourzanga department received over 30,000 displaced persons. An additional 6,000 people are estimated to have arrived following attacks by NSAGs in Pobe Mengao, in the Soum province of the Sahel region, on 24 April.

DR CONGO

NEW DEATH DUE TO EBOLA DISEASE

On 19 May, a new case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) was confirmed in Wangata health zone in the western province of Equateur . The patient was a 12-year-old boy who passed away despite receiving intensive care. This new case brings the total number of confirmed cases to four, with four deaths and two health zones affected: Mbandaka and Wangata. Aid agencies are drawing on lessons learned from previous epidemics to contain the outbreak and prevent it from spreading beyond the province's health zones

NIGER

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES KILL TWO CIVILIANS IN ANZAROU DISTRICT

On 13 May, an improvised explosive device (IED) killed two civilians in a village in the Anzourou District ofthe Tillaberi region, in the centre of the country. Non-state armed groups (NSAG) operating along the borders of Mali and Burkina Faso use IEDs, obstructing humanitarian organizations' access and aid delivery. Since the beginning of the year, more than ten civilians have been killed in IED explosions. Aid organizations continue to seek urgent actions to prevent and protect populations from mine-related risks.