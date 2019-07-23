West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 – 22 July 2019)

CAMEROON

ARMED RAIDS DISPLACE 1,300 PEOPLE IN FAR NORTH

Around 1,300 people have fled their villages after armed raids on 12 and 13 July in Far North region. One person was killed and five others injured. In a separate attack, armed assailants also raided a village on a Lake Chad island, reportedly stealing food and property. Aid organizations are planning to carry out an assessment to determine the needs of the newly displaced.

DR CONGO

EBOLA DECLARED INTERNATIONAL EMERGENCY

WHO on 17 July declared the Ebola outbreak in north-eastern DRC a health emergency of international concern. The decision came three days after a man tested positive for Ebola in Goma, a major town on the DRC-Rwanda border. WHO said Ebola risk remains very high at national and regional levels, but still low at the global level. It stressed that no country should close its borders or place any restrictions on travel and trade. As of 20 July, there were 2,578 confirmed and suspected cases, with 1,648 deaths.

NIGER

ARMED RAIDERS ABDUCT 14 CIVILIANS

Armed attackers abducted 14 civilians between 14 and 17 July in several villages in the south of Niger. The assailants also looted shops and houses and stole several heads of cattle. Since the start of 2019, 169 incidents of insecurity have been recorded, marking a 41-per cent rise compared with the same period in 2018, with 152 civilians abducted and around 200 killed.

Gueskerou, Toumour, Chetimari and Bosso localities are the most affected.

NIGERIA

SIX AID WORKERS MISSING AFTER AMBUSH

Six aid workers are missing after armed attackers on 18 July ambushed their convoy on the road to Damasak town in north-east Nigeria. One driver was killed in the incident. UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, voiced concern for the safety of the aid workers and called for their safe release.

Around 7.1 million people need humanitarian assistance in Nigeria’s north-east after nearly 10 years of armed violence.

MEASLES CASES SURPASS 2,700

Fifty-six new measles cases have been reported in the past fortnight in Yobe state in north-east Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 2,779 and 12 deaths, according to aid agencies.

Children under five years are the worst affected, accounting for 74 per cent of the reported cases. Now in its 26th week, the outbreak has affected 17 localities. Aid organizations have called for personnel, vaccination teams and community mobilizers to ensure early reporting and treatment.