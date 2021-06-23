West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 – 21 June 2021)

CAMEROON

RISING INSECURITY IN THE NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST REGIONS

The security situation in the North-West and South-West regions has further deteriorated in the last weeks. Clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and military forces have caused new internal displacement in both regions, where over 410,000 people are internally displaced. From 31 May to 17 June, about 5,316 people were newly displaced across Bui and Donga-Mantung divisions, in the north-west and in Fako division, in the south-west. The use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the killing and abduction of civilians, and destruction of their properties continue to be reported in both regions.

People affected by the crisis have been caught in the crossfire and often denied access to basic services, to their farms and markets, leaving about 1.1 million people food insecure. Starting December 2020, free medical services provided by humanitarian agencies have been suspended in the NorthWest region and humanitarian assistance is impaired by low funding levels.

NIGER

OVER 12,000 RETURNEES RECEIVE EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE IN ANZOUROU DISTRICT

On 15 June, following the return of more than 12,000 displaced persons to Anzourou district,

Tillabéri region, in north-west Niger, humanitarian agencies delivered emergency assistance to returnees, within the framework of a three-month multisectoral response plan to provide them with food, shelter, hygiene, health care, education, and early recovery assistance. Between 14 and 15 May, an estimated 12,112 people had fled the villages of Zibane-Koira Zéno, Zibane KoiraTégui,

Kofouno, and Gadabo in Anzourou district, due to armed violence allegedly perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). They had found refuge in Tillabéri town, Namari Gougou village, and Sarkoira district and have recently returned to Anzourou district.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN HARD-TO-REACH AREAS

Due to increasing access constraints in western CAR, UN agencies rely on air transport to provide assistance to affected people. More than 1.5 tons of food, medical, nutritional, water, and hygiene items were flown to Nguia-Bouar in Nana-Mambéré Prefecture, in the north-west, to help support 1,000 people, including about 400 internally displaced persons. Roads to Nguia-Bouar have been cut off due to suspected explosive ordnance risks and clashes between nonstate armed groups and the military. The United Nations humanitarian air service also enabled humanitarian teams to access Ndim in Ouham-Pendé prefecture, also in the northwest, to conduct needs assessments. The reports indicate that some 3,000 people have been going back and forth between their homes and informal IDP sites, fearing attacks, and facing protection concerns, growing food insecurity due to limited freedom of movement, and lack of access to water and health services.

NIGERIA

68 CASES OF MEASLES AND TWO FATALITIES AS INSECURITY HINDERS VACCINATION IN BORNO

Some 68 cases of measles and two related fatalities were recorded across camps and communities in May 2021 in the northeastern state of Borno, raising the total reported cases to 289 since the outbreak started in March. Nearly all internally displaced persons’ camps in the state have reported cases, with children under five among the worst affected. Vaccination programmes are being intensified across local government areas, although insecurity is impeding access to some locations, especially in the northern parts of the state.

Humanitarian actors are being deployed to work with government partners on how best to reach populations in these locations with vaccination and other needed health services.