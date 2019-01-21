West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 January 2019)

CAMEROON

OVER 9,000 FLEE FRESH NIGERIA ATTACKS

More than 9,000 people have fled to Cameroon’s Far North region after an armed raid on 14 January on Rann town in neighbouring Nigeria. The refugees have settled in a village and urgently need food, water, shelter, utensils and medical assistance. Humanitarian organizations are already providing food, water, tents and hygiene kits and advocating with the local authorities to uphold refugees’ right to asylum.

CAMEROON FORCES BACK THOUSANDS OF REFUGEES

UNHCR on 18 January voiced alarm over Cameroon’s forceful return of “several thousand” Nigerian refugees among the 9,000 who fled the recent attack in Rann town. A few days earlier, 267 other Nigerian refugees were also forced back. The refugee agency said it was worried for their safety and well-being. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi urged Cameroon to continue allowing refugees in and halt further forced returns to the conflict-hit north-east Nigeria. Cameroon currently hosts around 100,000 Nigerian refugees.

NIGER

NIGER RIVER FLOODING AFFECTS 60 FAMILIES

Rising Niger river waters have flooded 11 island villages in the western Tillaberi region, affecting around 60 families. Houses and farms have been inundated. An assessment by the local authorities on 11 and 12 January found that the affected families mainly need beddings, utensils, water purification tablets, antimalaria and diarrhoea drugs. Initial assistance is being provided as humanitarian organizations mobilize to increase the response. According to the locals, memories of floods of this magnitude date back to 1967. Separately in the southern Diffa region, a tributary of Komadougou river burst its banks, triggering floods that affected around 1,400 people.

NIGERIA

NEW ATTACK STRAIN AID OPERATIONS

An armed attack on Rann town, home to 76,000 IDPs, on 14 December has disrupted humanitarian operations. The attackers who targeted a military base also looted and destroyed a clinic, warehouses stocking relief supplies and aid workers’ houses. They also torched the market and shelters for the displaced. Fourteen aid workers, who were in Rann during the attack and able to hide, were withdrawn the day after by helicopter. At present Rann is inaccessible to international humanitarian organisations both by road and by air. UN Humanitarian Coordinator voiced concern over the interruption of relief operations and urged the Government to protect civilians and aid workers.

MALI

AID WORKERS COME UNDER ATTACK

In a series of armed attacks from 11 – 13 January, armed individuals robbed, abducted and blocked aid workers in separate incidents in the north and central regions. Four armed men on 13 January robbed several aid workers in Gao and Timbuktu, but no one was hurt. In Mopti, two aid workers and their driver were kidnapped on 12 January and detained for a day. The previous day, armed individuals claiming to belong to an armed group prevented a team of international and national NGOs and local authorities from carrying out an assessment in IDP-hosting Massabougou area in Segou. While no one was injured in the incident, the armed individuals forbid the humanitarian team from carrying out activities in areas under their control. The aid groups have temporarily withdrawn from the area. Separately, 10 UN peacekeepers were killed on 20 January in an attack by armed assailants in near Aguelhok town in the northern Kidal region.