West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 – 20 May 2019)

CAMEROON

THOUSANDS DISPLACED IN FRESH ATTACKS

An armed attack on 12 May in MayoTsanaga department in Far North region displaced an unknown number of people.

The raiders looted and burned down houses and shops. In another attack in early May, some 2,300 people were forced from their homes near Fotokol locality, also in Far North. The displaced critically need food assistance, shelter and household items. Attacks and insecurity are prevalent in Far North, which hosts over 140,000 Nigerian refugees and where 248,000 people are internally displaced.

CHAD

MEASLES OUTBREAK DECLINING

A measles epidemic since May 2018 has been declining in the past two weeks, according to health authorities. In the week ending on 12 May, 846 cases were recorded, compared with 921 the week before and 1,296 in late April. The drop is attributed to the start of the rainy season in some provinces. Measles outbreak usually occurs during the dry seasons between September and May. However, the latest epidemic has persisted for a year. Since January 2019, Chad has recorded over 16,000 cases. The National Epidemic Control Committee has recommended vaccinating over 6 million children between six months and nine years.

DR CONGO

MEASLES SPREADS IN KASAI

Measles has spread to 14 of the 18 health districts in the central Kasai province. An outbreak was declared in April. Since September 2018, 11,272 cases have been reported. Between 15 April and 12 May, 7,266 cases and 146 deaths were recorded. Vaccination and treatment is ongoing.

NIGER

GUNMEN ATTACK CHURCH, PRIEST WOUNDED

Armed raiders on 13 May attacked a church in Dolbel area in the western Tillabery region, wounding a priest and stealing a vehicle. It was the first attack on a place of worship in Niger. Western Niger has been hit by a series of armed attacks in recent years, uprooting thousands of civilians from their homes.

Recent attacks have paralysed aid operations in western Niger.

MALI

FLASH FLOODS KILL 14 , AFFECT OVER A 100 FAMILIES

Heavy flash floods on 16 May killed 14 people, including a baby, in several neighbourhoods in the capital Bamako after torrential rains, the Malian Red Cross reported. More than 100 families have been affected. Clogged drainage caused flood waters to rise, swamping several houses, two of which collapsed, and sweeping away vehicles and other property. The Malian Red Cross said food, medicine and household items were the priority needs. The aid group has provided tents for those left homeless.

NIGERIA

PRIVATE SECTOR PLEDGES $80 MILLION FOR AID

Private sector leaders on 14 May pledged to raise US$80 million for aid operations in the conflict-hit north-east region. The CEOs visited displaced people in two camps in Maiduguri. The funds will be mobilised through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund-Private Sector Initiative platform that was launched in November 2018. The fund has so far raised $83 million. Some million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states need assistance.