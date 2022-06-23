West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 20 June 2022)

CAMEROON

OVER 7,000 PEOPLE DISPLACED IN FIVE DAYS IN THE FAR NORTH REGION

From 12 to 16 June, several attacks by nonstate armed groups (NSAGs) in Ndrock locality in the Mayo-Tsanaga division, Far North region, led to the death of several civilians, the destruction of houses and properties, and the looting of food and non-food items. This violence also led to the internal displacement of more than 7,000 people to neighbouring localities and to the town of Garoua in the North region. This follows the attack by NSAGs of the Hitawa military base on 30 May 2022, one of the most important in the division, which led to the displacement of over 400 people and the burning down of many houses and the military base. Through the rapid response mechanism, humanitarian actors are assessing the needs of the displaced population to implement the response.

CABO VERDE

CABO VERDE DECLARES A SITUATION OF SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC EMERGENCY

Already severely affected by Covid-19 and drought, compounded with the effects of the war in Ukraine, Cabo Verde is struggling with a deteriorating socio-economic crisis. On 20 June, the government declared a social and economic emergency. Inflation reached 8 per cent, according to data from May, while in 2021 it was at 1.9 per cent around the same period of the year. With the loss of purchasing power, nine out of 100 Cabo Verdeans are at risk of food insecurity while in 2020, during the pandemic, they were only 2 per cent said the Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, during a press conference in the capital Praia. By declaring a social and economic emergency, the government intends to obtain more support from the international community to continue financing the measures to protect families and businesses, he explained.

BURKINA FASO

THE NUMBER OF NEWLY DISPLACED IN DORI RISES TO MORE THAN 29,000

In the wake of the 11 June non-state armed groups attack in Seytenga, northern Sahel region, the number of people newly displaced to Dori, the region’s capital, rose to 29,205 by 22 June according to official sources, who also raised the official death toll to 86. Humanitarian partners are working to support regional authorities in receiving, finding accommodation for and providing immediate assistance to the new arrivals. The President of the transitional government visited Seytenga on 15 June, as a sign of solidarity and support to the civilian population.

MALI

AT LEAST 132 CIVILIANS KILLED IN ATTACKS IN THE CENTRE

On 18 June, non-state armed group (NSAG) members attacked the villages of Diallassagou, Diamweli, and Deguessagou, in the Bankass circle, central Mopti region, killing at least 132 civilians and injuring four others.

Livestock and properties were looted, and houses burned down. Additionally, these attacks triggered the displacement of an unconfirmed number of households to the commune of Lessagou (villages of Léssagou,

Kan, Bassagou Kana Sokoro, Magna) and Bankass city. On 20 June, the Malian government issued a statement condemning the deadly attacks and vowed to continue its fight against NSAGs in strict compliance with human rights and international humanitarian law.