West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14-20 December 2021)

THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INTERNALLY DISPLACED RETURN TO KOUNAGO WITH EXACERBATED NEEDS

A recent assessment by humanitarian organizations in Kouango town, in Ouaka prefecture, indicated urgent health and nutrition needs among internally displaced people who returned to the area. Early December, non-state armed groups (NSAG) had attacked Kouango, forcing about 6,000 people to flee and seek refuge in nearby safer areas in the prefecture. They have since been returning to Kouango, however their health and nutrition situation has deteriorated, with malnutrition widespread, particularly among children. There is also a shortage of medicines and vaccines at the local hospital in Kouango, as well as a lack of kits to urgently treat survivors of sexual violence.

CAMEROON

INTER-COMMUNITY CONFLICT DISPLACES OVER 17,500 IN THE FAR NORTH

Inter-community clashes that erupted on 5 December in the Logone-Birni district, in the Far North region, have spread into Mayo Danay and Diamaré divisions since 7 December. The resurgence of violence has so far caused the death of at least 20 people and injured more than 100 others. Over 17,500 people have fled their homes in the Far North region following the recent clashes. The crisis has impacted over 40 localities, with many houses set ablaze. Moreover, thousands of Cameroonians fleeing the conflict have found refuge in neighbouring Chad. Humanitarian organizations and the Government are jointly providing humanitarian aid to affected people.

DR CONGO

GOVERNMENT DECLARES END OF EBOLA IN NORTH-KIVU PROVINCE

On 16 December, the Government declared the end of the latest Ebola epidemic which broke out in the Beni health zone on 8 October and killed nine people out of 11 infected. This was the second outbreak in 2021 in North Kivu province.

NIGERIA

TEN PEOPLE KILLED IN AN ATTACK IN ASKIRA UBA

On 19 December, non-state armed group (NSAG) members raided Tuga village, in Askira Uba local government area (LGA), Borno state, killing at least 10 civilians and injuring several others. NSAG operatives rounded up the village and opened fire on civilians, torching several homes and vehicles, and looting valuables. The death toll could rise further due to people sustaining severe gunshot injuries. The attack is one of the deadliest and most brutal ones against civilians in recent months. Askira Uba and the surrounding southern LGAs in Borno state and particularly Chibok and Michika, as well as Madagali LGA, in neighbouring Adamawa state, have been repeatedly attacked in recent weeks, since the onset of the dry season.

NIGER

ARMED MEN KILL FIVE CIVILIANS IN TILLABERI REGION

On 8 December, alleged members of nonstate armed groups killed five civilians including three in Tinzaou village, in Tondikiwindi district, in Ouallam department, and two adolescents in Falanzanda village, in Banibangou department, both located in Tillabéri region. They raided livestock in both villages, as well as in the neighbouring Iskita village in the Abala department.