West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 – 18 July 2022)

CAMEROON

ATTACKS AGAINST EDUCATION IN THE NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST REGIONS

On 8 July, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked the faculty of engineering and technology of the University of Buea in the South-West region and disrupted the ongoing examinations. They harassed students and abducted the lecturer. In April, 13 students and three teachers were abducted in the NorthWest and South-West regions, gunshots interrupted exams at the University of Bamenda (North-West) and two schools were burnt by armed men in Buea (South-West).

Education remains under attack in both regions with teachers and students threatened, abducted, and killed.

CHAD

INTERCOMMUNAL CONFLICT KILLS AT LEAST THREE

On 11 July, another instance of intercommunal conflict between farmers and herders killed at least three people in the southern province of Mayo Kebbi Est and injured several others.

Intercommunal violence has been reported on an almost weekly basis over the past two months, prompting action by local authorities across the country. On 11 July, three National transition counsellors launched an awareness campaign for sustainable peace in the northern province of Kanem. Since January, at least 480 people have been killed in 13 different incidents following altercations regarding land ownership and land rights between herders and farmers.

This significantly surpasses the 2021 death toll of approximately 400 people killed following similar altercations between January and December.

GHANA

MARBURG VIRUS: GHANA CONFIRMS OUTBREAK

On 17 July, Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease of the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. The two cases were discovered in early July and both patients died in hospital in the southern Ashanti region. Health officials announced that 98 people are now quarantined as suspected cases and that they are intensifying efforts to prevent the outbreak from spreading. WHO expressed concern about the detection of Marburg, which, like Ebola, is a highly contagious haemorrhagic fever. This is the second time the Marburg virus has been identified in West Africa. A case was confirmed in Guinea in August 2021, but the outbreak was declared over in September, five weeks after the case was identified.

TOGO

NSAG ATTACK IN THE NORTH KILLS A DOZEN PEOPLE

On 15 July, non-state armed group (NSAG) elements attacked four villages in the prefectures of Kpendjal and Kpendjal-West, northern Savanes region. A dozen civilians were killed, and several others wounded. This attack is the third of its kind in less than six months in this northern part of Togo. The incident occurred a day after the Togolese Armed Forces acknowledged responsibility for a bombing that killed seven children and wounded two others on 10 July in the village of Margba, having mistaken them for NSAG members. Neighbouring Burkina Faso, the Savanes region has been under a state of emergency since 13 June, following the spillover of insecurity from Central Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger) into several West Africa Coastal countries such as Benin,

Ghana, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire.