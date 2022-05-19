West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10-16 May 2022)

CAMEROON

CHOLERA KILLS 135 AND AFFECTS OVER 7,000 IN SIX REGIONS

Cholera disease continues to affect six out of ten regions of Cameroon. As of 16 May, the Ministry of Public Health reported 7,045 cholera cases and 135 related deaths. The South-West region, already affected by insecurity and violence, is the most affected by cholera, with 4,980 cases and 81 deaths as of 8 May. Aid organizations continue to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), logistics, and case management support in regions with cholera, where they are also conducting vaccination and awareness-raising campaigns.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) released US$ 1.7 million to support scale-up aid interventions to reduce cholerarelated mortality and curb the spread of the disease. However, access to remote areas remains of concern as violence, the lockdown imposed by non-state armed groups, and poor road conditions continue to hamper the provision of humanitarian aid.

CHAD

INTERCOMMUNITY CONFLICT IN THE SOUTH KILLS 11, INJURES 26

On 15 May, the killing of a young man by a community member in Danamadji prefecture, in the Grande Sido department, Moyen-Chari province, south Chad, provoked an intercommunal conflict between concerned communities. The conflict caused the death of 11 people and the injury of 26, including several in serious condition. Despite the increase and enhancement in defense and security forces deployed in the province, the situation remains very tense. Markets and schools are still closed. Threats of reprisals by the two communities could affect the movement of humanitarian workers in the area and hamper the provision of aid. The affected area already hosts refugees from the Central African Republic as well as returnees from Chad, who are in critical need of assistance.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

NEW YELLOW FEVER CASES IN KEMO AND OUAKA PREFECTURES

The Kembe-Satema, Bambari, and Kémo Health Districts (HD) in the Kémo and Ouaka prefectures, in the centre, have confirmed three yellow fever cases. An investigation in the affected areas is ongoing to establish whether the health districts are in an outbreak situation. If confirmed, the districts will join three others in the north and east of the country, including Nangha-Boguila,

Batangafo-Bouca, and Haut-Mbomou health districts, where the Ministry of Health and partners are planning to launch a vaccination campaign against yellow fever targeting about 528,000 children aged between 0 and 59 months.

DR CONGO

NO NEW EBOLA CASES IN THE PAST 10 DAYS

No new Ebola case has been recorded in the northern province of Equateur since the person who recently tested positive passed away on 6 May. Over 730 people have been vaccinated against the viral disease in Mbandaka, the main city in the province of Equateur, where cases have been recorded.

Those vaccinated include high-risk contacts and frontline health professionals. However, the health response teams have been facing significant challenges hindering the response to the disease, including poor access to remote areas.