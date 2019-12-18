18 Dec 2019

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 – 16 December 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Dec 2019
BURKINA FASO
ATTACKS DISPLACE OVER 10,000

An estimated 10,000 people have been displaced after recent attacks by unknown armed groups in the Centre Nord and Sahel regions. An estimated 7,000 people fled their homes following two separate attacks that reportedly claimed 12 lives in outlying villages of Pensa commune,
Centre Nord region. A separate attack in Gorgadji commune, Sahel region, forced an estimated 3,100 people to flee towards Dori town for safety. The newly displaced are being accommodated in host families and temporary displacement site. Aid organizations are providing emergency assistance, alongside local authorities.
Worsening insecurity has sparked an unprecedented internal displacement crisis with more than 560,000 people uprooted from their homes.

CAMEROON
ARMED VIOLENCE ESCALATES IN NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST REGIONS

An estimated 10 people, amongst them students and teachers, were abducted by armed assailants in Bamenda town in North-West region. Separate clashes in the Donga Mantung, also in the North-West region, claimed one life. These incidents add to a worrying pattern of targeting of civilians by both parties to the conflict in a crisis that has forced over 700,000 people to flee their homes, including those who sought refuge in Nigeria and other regions of Cameroon.

MALI
OVER 1,200 SCHOOLS CLOSED

Insecurity, non-availability or non-return of teachers and rejection of French as a language of instruction have led to the closure of over 1,200 schools in the northern and central regions of Mali, depriving over 365,000 children from access to education. This represents a stark increase compared to 797 schools closed in November 2018. About 62 per cent of these schools are in Mopti region.

DR CONGO
SPIKE IN EBOLA CASES

In the week of 9 to 15 December 2019, 24 new confirmed Ebola cases were reported from three health zones in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, a significant increase compared to the weekly average of the past two months. The new cases raise the outbreak total to 3,348, including 2,213 deaths. The spike results from the significant disruption in Ebola response activities due to prevailing insecurity, following popular demonstrations against UN agencies and other Ebola response teams. On 10 December, authorities announced the resumption of response activities in Biakato, Ituri province.

NIGERIA
FOUR AID WORKERS REPORTEDLY KILLED

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, condemned the announced execution of four aid workers by armed groups in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State on 13 December. The four men were amongst the six aid workers who were abducted on 26 July when their convoy came under attack near Damasak, in the Mobbar LGA. The United Nations and NGO partners in Nigeria are working to bring vital assistance to over seven million people in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. They are increasingly the target of violent attacks.
Seven aid workers have been killed since the beginning of the year, amongst 26 UN and NGO workers having lost their lives in the conflict since 2011.

