West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1-7 March 2022)

NIGERIA

MULTIPLE FIRE INCIDENTS ACROSS CAMPS IN MONGUNO AREA

Humanitarian organizations reported multiple fire incidents across displacement camps and communities in Monguno local government area (LGA) in Borno state, affecting over 120 families and destroying shelters, food reserves, and valuables. At least three incidents were reported in the past week alone across Fulatari and NRC camps for displaced people.Humanitarian organizations responded by ramping up efforts to mitigate incidents and provide critical assistance to those affected by the fires. The increasing number of new arrivals in the camps, including those arriving from recently closed camps in Maiduguri, is causing congestion and overcrowding, and heightening the risk of fires, especially given the limited land space available to ensure sufficient shelter spacing among camps.

CAMEROON

EXPLOSION KILLS SEVEN IN NDIAN IN THE SOUTH-WEST

On 2 March, an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion killed seven people as they were commuting in a convoy from Ekondo Titi to Bekora locality, in Ndian division. The use of IEDs by non-state armed groups (NSAG) remains highly prevalent across the NorthWest and South-West regions, with an average of seven incidents per month. Insecurity, violence, and poor road conditions hamper humanitarian organizations’ response to the cholera crisis in Ndian division in the SouthWest, jeopardizing the health and survival of affected people.

DR CONGO

ARMED MEN KILL THREE, DISPLACE 24,000 IN MAHAGI IN ITURI

Armed attacks affecting civilians in Ituri province have been recurrent since late last year. In Mahagi territory, at least three people were killed, and several houses were set ablaze during the final week of February, leading to the displacement of 24,000 people. Ituri is home to some 1.9 million displaced people, accounting for about onethird of the country's total internally displaced population.

CHAD

ARMED GROUPS KIDNAPPED 18 WOMEN IN THE LAC PROVINCE SINCE JANUARY

Since 25 January, non-state armed group (NSAG) members have abducted 18 women during incursions into the Lac Province departments of Fouli and Kaya. Six of them were eventually released following interventions by defense and security forces. Between the end of 2021 and mid-January 2022, NSAG attacks in the Lac province had significantly decreased. Late January saw a resurgence in violence, abductions, and deaths, resulting in rising displacement in the province and hindering humanitarian organizations’ critical access to crisisaffected populations.