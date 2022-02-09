West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 February 2022)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ARMED VIOLENCE DISPLACES 4,000 IN OUAKA PREFECTURE

Recurrent armed violence is severely affecting the lives and safety of thousands of civilians in Ippy Sub-Prefecture, Ouaka Prefecture. In December and January 2022, over 4,000 people fled violent clashes, exactions and retaliations in the region, and settled at displacement sites in Ippy, joining over 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had previously sought refuge there. Female headed households and children continue to arrive. IDPs and host communities are in critical distress. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide them with urgent food, water, sanitation, protection, and health assistance.

CAMEROON

CHOLERA KILLS 32 PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY, WITH 1,100 CASES

The Ministry of Public Health announced that between 17 and 30 January 2022, four people died of cholera in the South-West region and 175 new cases were registered. The cholera outbreak began in October 2021, in the SouthWest, before expanding to the Littoral, Centre,

South and far North regions. As of 30 January, 32 related deaths and over 1,100 cumulative cases were registered across the country. The South-West region, already affected by violence and crises that have disrupted access to basic social services in remote areas, including water and sanitation, is the most affected, with 28 deaths and 966 cases as of 30 January.

NIGER

CHRONIC MALNUTRITION REACHES NEW HIGHS

According to a survey published in December 2021, chronic malnutrition across Niger reached 45.1 per cent, exceeding the 30 per cent emergency threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, the national prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) among children under the age of five is estimated at 12.5 per cent, which also exceeds the 10 per cent emergency threshold set by WHO. The rate of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is 2.7 per cent, above the 2 per cent emergency threshold. The highest SAM prevalence rates were found in Diffa commune in the southeast and Maradi in the south. Diffa recorded a SAM prevalence of 16.1 per cent, higher than the WHO threshold of 15 per cent; while Maradi, recorded 14.4 per cent.

Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to respond to the malnutrition crisis by strengthening monitoring and treatment of malnourished children, especially in highprevalence regions.

DR CONGO

60 DISPLACED PEOPLE KILLED IN AN ATTACK IN ITURI PROVINCE

On 1 February, armed men attacked a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Bule,

Djugu territory, Ituri province, leaving at least 60 civilians dead, including 15 children, and about 36 others injured. The attack is the latest in a string of armed attacks on IDP sites in Ituri province since late 2021. The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Suzanna Tkalec, called on all armed actors to respect the humanitarian and civilian nature of IDP sites.