West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (03 – 09 Dec 2020)

CAMEROON

INCREASING INSECURITY IN FAR NORTH REGION

49 security incidents were recorded in November 2020 in the Far North region of Cameroon, the second highest number of security incidents against civilians and humanitarian actors in 2020.

The type of incidents includes killings, break-ins into NGOs premises and thefts, including the theft of two vehicles of an NGO. Mayo Sava and Mayo Tsanaga are the most affected divisions, with 30 people killed and nine injured only in November. Four incidents as well took place in Logone and Chari division. These three divisions neighboring Nigeria have received the highest number of IDPs since the resurgence of violence in the Far-North region in August 2020 and are also affected by floods since July 2020.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

MSF TO WITHDRAW FROM FIZI TERRITORY DUE TO INSECURITY

Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) announced in a press release published on December 1 st that they will suspend most of their health assistance in the localities of Kimbi and Baraka, in Fizi territory. This decision comes in the wake of several security incidents targeting their staff. MSF also announced that they will transfer their activities to the Ministry of Health. In addition, MSF warned of the alarming rise of sexual violence incidents and violence against civilians in Salambila, in Maniema province.

MALI

INCREASE IN CHILD TRAFFICKING CASES

According to a new report by the Global Protection Cluster, more cases of child recruitment were documented in the first half of this year (230 cases) compared to the whole of 2019 (215 cases) in Mali. Increasing insecurity, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled a rise in child trafficking and forced recruitment by armed groups.

Furthermore, according to the rapid child protection assessment, an estimated 6,000 children, mainly boys are working across eight mine sites in the country. They are exposed to the worst forms of child labour, economic exploitation, and physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

NIGERIA

MORE THAN 80,000 IDPS FACING FOOD AND NFI SHORTAGES IN MONGUNO CAMP

Initial findings from an INTERSOS-led multisectoral needs assessment across camps and host communities in Monguno LGA indicate that some 9,753 households are facing NFI shortages while another 6,145 households are not receiving food rations and mostly relying on support from relatives and other coping mechanisms for survival. WASH gaps, including filled latrines in need of immediate dislodgement, were also identified during the assessment. Monguno LGA, hosting more than 170,000 IDPs, is the largest aid operation outside Maiduguri, the state capital, and continues to receive influx of new arrivals from neighbouring LGAs almost daily due to the escalation of insecurity.

NEARLY 500 CASES OF SEVERE MALNUTRITION RECORDED IN NGALA

As of 4 December, more than 450 cases of severe acute malnutrition among children had been reported among the IDPs population of Ngala LGA sparking concerns among partners.

Affected populations faced severe food shortages in recent months, due to flooding incidents during the rainy season that made cargo movements extremely difficult.

Counselling and coaching sessions on nutritious feeding techniques for lactating women are ongoing, while a campaign targeting market leaders and key opinion leaders on the negative impacts of buying and selling Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) was rolled out on 4 December across camps and communities.

Ngala LGA hosts more than 150,000 IDPs and host community populations, it continues to receive new arrivals including refugees crossing back from the Cameroonian side.