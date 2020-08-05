UNICEF condemns attack in Cameroon’s Far North that reportedly killed 10 children

YAOUNDE, 4 August 2020 - UNICEF condemns the attack on civilians in Nguetchewe in the Far North Region of Cameroon that took place on 2 August 2020, and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. According to preliminary reports, 10 children were killed in the attack and five were injured.

It is estimated that since January 2017, more than 150 children may have lost their lives due to attacks in the Far North Region of Cameroon. This is unacceptable. Such violence against children is a grave violation of child rights.

“All efforts should be made to ensure that children are protected,” said Jacques Boyer, UNICEF Representative to Cameroon. “We once again strongly urge all parties involved in crises in Cameroon to do everything in their power to make sure children live and grow in an environment free from threats of any kind.”

