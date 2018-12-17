UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, October 2018

Highlights

In October, 3,464 internally displaced persons were sensitised on the Essential Family Practices and social cohesion in five divisions of the North West (Ngoketunja,

Mezam, Momo, Boyo and Menchum) and in four divisions of the South West (Meme, Manyu, Fako and Ndian).

The cholera outbreak continues to affect people, especially those living in the North and Far North regions. As of 29 October, a total of 645 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Cameroon. UNICEF is conducting prevention and response activities through the provision of supplies and social mobilisation.

In October, a total of 28,847 children received psychosocial support through the intervention of UNICEF in the Far North region (Logone and Chari, Mayo Sava, and Mayo Tsanaga divisions).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

At the end of September, joint mission was conducted by UN agencies and the Directorate of Civil Protection to the West and Littoral regions to assess the growing numbers of Anglophone IDPs in these regions adjacent to the conflict-affected North West and South West regions. Through the mission, the team identified an estimated 54,163 IDPs in the Littoral region and 32,433 IDPs in the West region. In both regions, according to local authorities, education, food security and shelter/non-food items were identified as the top three priority needs for the IDPs.

UNICEF plans to support the specific educational needs of the displaced children through a training of teachers in conflict-prevention and psychosocial support in the coming month. UNICEF currently implements its programmes in WASH, health, child protection and communication for development (C4D) in the North West and South West.

In the Far North region, access to children associated with armed groups currently detained at a Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) military compound in Mora town of Mayo Sava division remains an issue, for which UNICEF continues to advocate. The primary school in Amtchoukouli continues to have a military presence in the premises, but this has not disrupted or interfered with the holding of normal classes in the school. A total of 10 civilian and 12 military officers currently teach in eight primary schools in Logone and Chari division (Medina 2, Amtchoukouli, Sagme, Soueram, Mblame, Ngouma and Afade). In November 2017, following the endorsement of the Safe School Declaration, the Ministry of Education issued a letter urging those military officers teaching at schools to not to wear military uniform and carry guns in the classes. UNICEF and UN agencies has been advocating for the implementation and monitoring compliance since the issue of the letter. UNICEF and its partners are also negotiating with the authorities to ensure that all the schools in the region do not have military personnel.

The cholera outbreak persists in the North and Far North regions. As of 29 October, a total of 645 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Cameroon, out of which 537 cases with 37 deaths, and 29 cases and 5 deaths are reported respectively in the North and Far North regions, according to the Ministry of Public Health (Situation Report 29 October 2018). UNICEF continues to provide WASH kits to the affected areas. In parallel, UNICEF is supporting the initiative “schools without cholera” which sensitises local populations on cholera prevention through community radio stations and home visits by trained community health workers.

In the East and Adamawa regions, there has been no major change in the flow of Central African refugees during the month of October. They continue to arrive in the regions in small numbers; 107 and 2 refugees registered by UNHCR respectively in the East and Adamawa regions during the month of October. Most of them join family members who have been already settled.