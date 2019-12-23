UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2019

Highlights

Amidst continuing Boko Haram raids on civilians in Far North region areas bordering Nigeria, seven unaccompanied children (2 boys and 5 girls) and 59 separated children (26 girls and 33 boys) were identified this month in the Divisions of Logone-and-Chari, Mayo-Sava and Mayo-Tsanaga by UNICEF implementing partners. Sixty-four of them are IDPs and 2 are refugees. Each child benefits from psychosocial support and material assistance (hygienic kits and clothes) in addition to needed family tracing and reunification.

Over 3 months since the onset of the current school year, official statistics show progress in children and teachers’ present in schools of the NW and SW. Students’ attendance raised from 4% in September 2019 to 38.49%, and teachers’ attendance raised from 2% to 30%.

During the period January to October, 44,136 children aged 6 to 59 months, including 660 Nigerian refugee children from Minawao camp, were admitted to 360 UNICEF-supported health centres in Far North region. The average cure rate recorded was 91.5%.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has appealed for US$ 39,330,695 to sustain provision of life-saving services for women and children in Cameroon. As of 30 November, DFID, SIDA, OFDA, United States, Global thematic partners, Spanish Natcom and CERF have generously contributed to UNICEF Cameroon humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere thanks to public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2019 HAC still has a funding gap of 75% for which some reallocation of other funding was managed to cover key gaps.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In Far North region, a gradual increase in the number of attacks by Boko Haram and related armed groups operating from neighbouring Borno State, Nigeria has escalated a sense of despair among vulnerable communities. Despite the concerted efforts of government security forces, many rural areas find themselves vulnerable to attack as the presence and response time of security forces is unable to keep pace with raiding that includes murder, rape, abduction, looting and wilful destruction of household property and assets.

During the reporting period, Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) in Kumbo Subdivision were renamed as Psychosocial Support Unit (PSSU) to emphasise the purpose of these spaces and to address the confusion that existed between CFS and the so called, ‘community schools’ which are effectively learning spaces promoted and managed by the various Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). The primary objective of the CFS is to provide psychosocial support to children affected by the conflict. These CFSs in Kumbo subdivision targeted mostly children who are in the hard to reach areas and have no other spaces to receive psychosocial support.

The first suspected cholera case was reported on 13 November in Bakassi Health District (HD), which was later confirmed. As of 30 November 2019, a total of 75 suspected cases (74 fromBakassi HD and 1 in Ekondo Titi HD) with two confirmed cases (1 in Bakassi and 1 in Ekondo Titi) and 8 deaths (death rate of 10.6%) have been reported from these two HDs. In response to the outbreak, the Regional Delegation of Public Health (RDPH) put together a response plan with Health and WASH cluster partners including UNICEF and international NGOs to strengthen and scale-up surveillance of the disease and provide treatment at the local health facility, cholera treatment centre (CTC). The RDPH cholera response plan presented is estimated at 1,165,456 USD with seven main components: coordination, case management, surveillance, laboratory, social mobilization, WASH, and communication.

More than 18,000 students including (7,267 girls and 10,885 boys) were affected by the flash floods that devasted communities in Logone Birni, Waza and Zina in Logone and Chari division and Kai-Kai and Maga in the Mayo Danay divisions during September and October. Tol date 11,913 children (4,796 girls) still lack access to their classrooms due to the flood. About 6,239 students (2,471 girls) were reportedly relocated to other schools to continue learning.