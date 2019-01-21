UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, November 2018

Highlights

The cholera outbreak continues with a total number of 942 cases and 57 deaths recorded in the North, Far North, Central and Littoral regions as of 23 November. In collaboration with national and humanitarian actors, UNICEF is conducting cholera response and prevention activities in the affected areas.

After activities were put on hold due to the electoral campaign in October 2018, UNICEF and its partners resumed emergency activities in the North West and South West.

In the Far North region, the number of IDPs increased by 7% and reached 244,347 in September, as opposed to 227,581 people reported in June. (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix Round 15,

September 2018).

November 2018

1,810,000

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

3,260,000

# of people in need

(Cameroon Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018)

Displacement

437,515

# of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in North West, South West, Littoral and West regions.

(Estimates by OCHA, October 2018)

244,347

# of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Far North region

(Displacement Tracking Matrix 15, September 2018)

100,925

# of Returnees in the Far North region

(Displacement Tracking Matrix 15, September 2018)

99,851

# of Nigerian Refugees in rural areas

(UNHCR Cameroon Fact Sheet, November 2018)

252,344

# of CAR Refugees in the East, Adamawa

and North regions in rural areas

(UNHCR Cameroon Fact Sheet, November 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 25.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The Ministry of Public Health and UNICEF, with financial support from KfW (Germany), conducted Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) nutrition survey from 12 September to 2 October.

The survey targeted the four vulnerable regions (Far North, North, Adamawa and East) to assess the nutritional status of children aged below five years old as well as infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices. The preliminary report estimated 21,259 cases of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), and indicate that, on average, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition is close to 5% in the four regions. According to WHO 2006 standards, the situation can be classified as “serious” (≤1%) for SAM in the Far North, Adamawa and North regions. Detailed results and analysis will be presented in the final report. UNICEF continues to support the implementation of Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) activities.

In the Far North region, from the 92 schools that were closed-down due to insecurity, 24 schools were reopened this academic year: 23 schools in Mayo Sava and one school in Mayo Tsanaga (Far North Regional Education Office,

October 2018). UNICEF contributed to the reopening of these schools by playing an advocacy role towards the authorities. The remaining 68 schools are still closed due to the persisting insecurity: 34 in Mayo Sava, 18 in Mayo Tsanaga and 16 in Logone and Chari. According to the DTM (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix Round 15,

September 2018), in the Far North region, the number of IDPs increased by 7% and reached 244,347 people in September, as opposed to 227,581 people reported in June 2018. On the other hand, the number of returnees and unregistered refugees increased respectively by 9% (100,925 people) and 6% (41,763 people). From June to August, there was an increase of attacks reported in Mayo Sava and Logone and Chari divisions, compared with the period from March to May. This led people to be displaced in these divisions. In terms of the returnees back in Logone and Chari and Mayo Sava divisions, difficulties in accessing agricultural land or finding financial means to sustain their lives motivated people to return to these divisions. Furthermore, relative lull in attacks for the period from February to July encouraged displaced people to return to Mayo Tsanaga division.

The cholera epidemic is still observed in the North and Far North regions. As of 23 November, a total of 942 cases and 57 deaths have been reported in Cameroon, out of which 595 cases with 40 deaths, and 268 cases and 16 deaths are reported respectively in the North and Far North regions, according to the Ministry of Public Health (Situation Report 23 November 2018). UNICEF periodically organises field missions in the affected areas in the North and Far North regions to provide support with the regional heath delegations in the cholera coordination and responses. In parallel, UNICEF continues sensitisation activities and distribution of WASH kits.

Also in the Far North region, measles epidemic was declared in Kousseri health district in Logone and Chari division. As of November, 61 cases, including one death were reported (Ministry of Public Health, Situation Report 29 November 2018). In collaboration with the Far North Regional Health Delegation, UNICEF is preparing its intervention of providing vaccines and accessories items as well as supporting community social mobilisation.

In the North West and South West regions, UNICEF has initiated programmes in health, WASH, child protection and communication for development to provide assistance, primarily through distribution of WASH kits and mosquito nets as well as child protection and sensitisation activities. Despite strong access constraints, UNICEF has reached more than 32,000 beneficiaries in all.