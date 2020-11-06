Cameroon
UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, September 1 – September 30 2020
Attachments
Highlights:
For the sixth consecutive month, UNICEF received no contribution for its humanitarian response (non-COVID-19). In Far North region, 2 attacks on health facilities were reported. Only 4% of UNICEF’s response for victims of Boko Haram attacks is presently funded with health and WASH sectors worst impacted.
In the Far-North, 11,682 children and caregivers benefitted from mental health and psychosocial support.
In the North-West and South-West regions, UNICEF partners provided IYCF counselling to 48,364 parents and caregivers.
Immunization coverage to prevent child killing disease in conflict areas remains low, especially for measles. Urgent funds mobilization is needed to support these activities unreached through routine immunization program. Some 65% of children in the North-West Region are unvaccinated and 47% in the South-West.