UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, September 1 – September 30 2020

Highlights:

For the sixth consecutive month, UNICEF received no contribution for its humanitarian response (non-COVID-19). In Far North region, 2 attacks on health facilities were reported. Only 4% of UNICEF’s response for victims of Boko Haram attacks is presently funded with health and WASH sectors worst impacted.

In the Far-North, 11,682 children and caregivers benefitted from mental health and psychosocial support.

In the North-West and South-West regions, UNICEF partners provided IYCF counselling to 48,364 parents and caregivers.