Cameroon

UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: January-December 2021

Situation Report
Highlights

  • In 2021, in the North-West/South-West (NW/SW) regions, the protracted conflict and attacks against education and health have continued to disrupt the life of children and their families. A cumulative four months were lost in the NW/SW regions to lockdown days preventing the movement of civilians in these regions. This has in turn restricted aid delivery, assessment, and monitoring missions.

  • Cameroon remained the second most affected country from attacks of non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin. In December, unprecedented, violent, inter-community clashes in Logone-Birni division resulted in the internal displacement of 32,901 people and displacement of over 35,784 Cameroonian refugees into Chad.

  • Despite insecurity, access challenges and funding shortfalls, UNICEF in Cameroon has:

    • Vaccinated, 51,925 children overall and 49,747 in the NW/SW regions.
    • Treated 36,290 children affected by conflict in the Far North region for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).
    • In the East and Adamawa regions reached 39,631 children and women with gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions.

