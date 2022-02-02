Cameroon + 3 more
UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: January-December 2021
Highlights
In 2021, in the North-West/South-West (NW/SW) regions, the protracted conflict and attacks against education and health have continued to disrupt the life of children and their families. A cumulative four months were lost in the NW/SW regions to lockdown days preventing the movement of civilians in these regions. This has in turn restricted aid delivery, assessment, and monitoring missions.
Cameroon remained the second most affected country from attacks of non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin. In December, unprecedented, violent, inter-community clashes in Logone-Birni division resulted in the internal displacement of 32,901 people and displacement of over 35,784 Cameroonian refugees into Chad.
Despite insecurity, access challenges and funding shortfalls, UNICEF in Cameroon has:
- Vaccinated, 51,925 children overall and 49,747 in the NW/SW regions.
- Treated 36,290 children affected by conflict in the Far North region for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).
- In the East and Adamawa regions reached 39,631 children and women with gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions.