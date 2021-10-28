Cameroon + 1 more
UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: August 2021
Highlights
- In the North-West/South-West regions the targeting of traditional leaders by Non State Armed Groups (NSAGs) marks a new turn in the form of violence taking place. In August, 8,500 people were displaced due to conflict in these two regions.
- In the Far-North region, inter-community clashes in Logone-Birni resulted in the internal displacement of 12,000 people and displacement of 11,000 Cameroonian refugees into Chad.
Despite insecurity and access challenges in target regions, compounded by funding shortfalls, UNICEF in Cameroon in August:
Reached, 16,699 conflict-affected caregivers in the North- West/South-West (NW/SW) regions with Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling.
Provided WASH kits through the Rapid Response Mechanism, in the Far North to 1,000 newly displaced families affected by the Lake Chad Basin crisis.
Provided referral and access to 6,559 women and children in the East and Adamaoua regons, to GBV risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions.
