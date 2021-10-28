UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: August 2021

Despite insecurity and access challenges in target regions, compounded by funding shortfalls, UNICEF in Cameroon in August:

Reached, 16,699 conflict-affected caregivers in the North- West/South-West (NW/SW) regions with Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling.

Provided WASH kits through the Rapid Response Mechanism, in the Far North to 1,000 newly displaced families affected by the Lake Chad Basin crisis.