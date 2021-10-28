Cameroon + 1 more

UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: August 2021

Highlights

  • In the North-West/South-West regions the targeting of traditional leaders by Non State Armed Groups (NSAGs) marks a new turn in the form of violence taking place. In August, 8,500 people were displaced due to conflict in these two regions.
  • In the Far-North region, inter-community clashes in Logone-Birni resulted in the internal displacement of 12,000 people and displacement of 11,000 Cameroonian refugees into Chad.

  • Despite insecurity and access challenges in target regions, compounded by funding shortfalls, UNICEF in Cameroon in August:

    • Reached, 16,699 conflict-affected caregivers in the North- West/South-West (NW/SW) regions with Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling.

    • Provided WASH kits through the Rapid Response Mechanism, in the Far North to 1,000 newly displaced families affected by the Lake Chad Basin crisis.

    • Provided referral and access to 6,559 women and children in the East and Adamaoua regons, to GBV risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions.

