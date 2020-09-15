UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 - Reporting Period: July 1 – July 31 2020

Highlights

For the third consecutive month, UNICEF received no new donor contributions for its humanitarian response (non-COVID19).

Continued threats by Non-State Armed Groups in North-West and South-West regions impeded humanitarian delivery while UNICEF and UN agencies were obliged to take further precautions for staff safety.

Despite these constraints Over 22,900 children in NW/SW regions were screened for SAM with 105 cases identified (0.5%) and referred for treatment, 11,758 persons were sensitised on key messages on infant and young child feeding practices integrating COVID-19 specific IYCF Messages and nutritional commodities (RUTF, F-75, F-100, Resomal and anthropometric equipment) were prepositioned with partners in Bamenda and Buea.

UNICEF partners continued efforts to support children, including girls previously held hostages by Boko Haram. Needs evaluation and care included psychosocial support, food and clothing.