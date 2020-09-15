Cameroon

UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 - Reporting Period: July 1 – July 31 2020

Highlights

  • For the third consecutive month, UNICEF received no new donor contributions for its humanitarian response (non-COVID19).

  • Continued threats by Non-State Armed Groups in North-West and South-West regions impeded humanitarian delivery while UNICEF and UN agencies were obliged to take further precautions for staff safety.

  • Despite these constraints

    • Over 22,900 children in NW/SW regions were screened for SAM with 105 cases identified (0.5%) and referred for treatment, 11,758 persons were sensitised on key messages on infant and young child feeding practices integrating COVID-19 specific IYCF Messages and nutritional commodities (RUTF, F-75, F-100, Resomal and anthropometric equipment) were prepositioned with partners in Bamenda and Buea.
    • UNICEF partners continued efforts to support children, including girls previously held hostages by Boko Haram. Needs evaluation and care included psychosocial support, food and clothing.

  • Humanitarian response remained small scale with only 16% funds received impacting lifesaving and protection-based action for children including measles vaccination and vitamin A supplementation, rehabilitation of non-functioning water points, child mental health and psycho-social support. Particularly, the CAR refugee situation and Boko Haram violence are the least funded with $19,391,274 still urgently needed.

