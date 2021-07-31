UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 01 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

Despite 591,200 doses made available, Cameroon has very low vaccination rates. As of June 26, only 110,324 people have been vaccinated with a first dose and 21,991 are fully vaccinated nationwide.

In the North-west, South-west (NW/SW) and Far North regions, children and communities’ life continue to be disrupted by armed conflict. Since January 2021, 71,197 peoplenhave been reportedly displaced.

Despite insecurity resulting in access constraints and funding shortfalls,

UNICEF in Cameroon has:

Ensured, more than 209,000 children attended classes in schools equipped to provide basic psycho-social support in risk-informed, safe learning environments in the Far North region.

Provided 2,800 conflict-affected children with psycho-social support delivered by equipped professionals in the NW/SW regions.