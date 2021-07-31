Cameroon + 1 more

UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 01 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

  • Despite 591,200 doses made available, Cameroon has very low vaccination rates. As of June 26, only 110,324 people have been vaccinated with a first dose and 21,991 are fully vaccinated nationwide.

  • In the North-west, South-west (NW/SW) and Far North regions, children and communities’ life continue to be disrupted by armed conflict. Since January 2021, 71,197 peoplenhave been reportedly displaced.

  • Despite insecurity resulting in access constraints and funding shortfalls,
    UNICEF in Cameroon has:

  • Ensured, more than 209,000 children attended classes in schools equipped to provide basic psycho-social support in risk-informed, safe learning environments in the Far North region.

  • Provided 2,800 conflict-affected children with psycho-social support delivered by equipped professionals in the NW/SW regions.

  • Reached, 93,850 caregivers with Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling ▪ The HAC 2021 remains significantly underfunded. In the second half of the year additional resources will become critical, with a required response to expected flooding incidences.

