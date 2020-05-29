UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - April 2020

Highlights

• In April, the progressive spread of COVID-19 to all ten regions with a total of 2,040 cases, introduced new and complex dynamics to the ongoing challenges of meeting the humanitarian needs of children affected by armed conflict and violence in North-West, South-West and Far North regions as well as refugee populations in East and Adamaoua regions.

• Over 11,380 Boko Haram conflict-affected children in Far North Region benefitted from mental health and psychological support with home visits conducted by implementing partners.

• Over 5,700 children and community members affected by the North-West and South-West crisis received critical WASH assistance.

• Continued limited donor response against the 2020 HAC severely constrained capacities to meet compounded humanitarian challenges; only $3.8m or 8% of the total requirement of $45.4m was received.

• UNICEF further integrated COVID-19 response into its humanitarian activities while remaining vigilant to periodic disease outbreaks. [Note: UNICEF Cameroon is issuing weekly sitreps on its COVID-19 response. These are available on Relief Web.]