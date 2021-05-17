UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: March 2021

Highlights

▪ Since December 2020 6,692 Central African Republic civilians have sought refuge in the East Region of Cameroon. They have settled in churches, host families, the Gado Refugee and Sarambi gold mine sites.

UNICEF, with partners have responded to the immediate needs. No new arrivals were reported in March. The security situation in the Central African Republic remains volatile, and the risk of additional refugees seeking assistance exists.

▪ 7,935 conflict affected children received Vitamin A supplementation in the NW/SW regions. In the Far-North region and East region, approximately 18,900 parents and caregivers were sensitised on Infant and Young Child Feeding practices.

▪ The HAC 2021 remains significantly underfunded. Without additional resources, UNICEF Cameroon will not be able to meet its commitments to children with immediate, lifesaving needs or adequately protect those displaced from violence, exploitation, and abuse.