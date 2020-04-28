UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - March 2020

Highlights

• The first reported cases of COVID-19 on March 6 that increased to 193 cases by month’s end, introduced complex dynamics to the ongoing challenges of meeting the humanitarian needs of children affected by armed conflict and violence in North-West, South-West and Far North regions as well as refugee populations in East and Adamaoua regions. [Note: UNICEF Cameroon is issuing weekly sitreps on its COVID-19 response. These are available on Relief Web.]

• 10,659 conflict-affected children were vaccinated against measles during the 1st round of the periodic intensification of routine immunization conducted from 13- 15 March in the North-West and South-West regions by the Regional Health Delegation and supported by UNICEF and CBCHS.

• 8,919 children benefited from psychosocial support in community-based Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and other secure spaces by implementing partners in Far North Region.

• Despite the COVID-19 situation, needed vigilance for disease outbreaks is underlined in the detection of a case of circulating poliovirus derived from vaccine strain type 2 (cVDPV2). This happened with a two year old boy in Betare Oya Health District, East Region who had never been vaccinated against poliomyelitis.