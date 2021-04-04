UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2021

Highlights

▪ Since December 2020 over 6,692 Central African Republic civilians have sought refuge in the East Region of Cameroon in churches, host families, Gado Refugee Site and Sarambi gold mine site. This movement across the border was prompted by the instability and violence that followed the Central African Republic Presidential Elections on 27 December 2020.

▪ Reports of Grave Child Rights Violations in the South-West Region continued to be received. In Ekondo-Titi (Ndian division) and Limbe (Fako division), 26 alleged cases of child trafficking were reported. UNICEF and partners, within the Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) are providing dedicated case management support.

▪ 5,080 conflict affected children were vaccinated against measles in the NW/SW regions. In the East region, 4,147 women and children among host population and refugee communities accessed gender-based risk mitigation, prevention or response interventions. In the Far-North region, 2,599 children aged from 6 to 59 months with severe acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment.