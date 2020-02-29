UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2020

Highlights

Over 2,800 children aged 6 to 59 months including 20 Nigerian refugee children from Minawao camp were admitted in UNICEF-supported health centres in the most affected health districts of Far North Region. During the same period, 360 CHWs were trained on IYCF and conducted screening for 55,269 children and among, them 292 were detected with SAM and referred for treatment.

In the South West, 285 children (141 males and 144 females) received treatment for ARI) and 133 children (69 males and 64 females) were treated for diarrhoea. In addition, 883 people (423 males and 460 females) received antimalarial medications.

More than 2,040 children out of school due to the NWSW crisis began to benefit from the UNICEF Radio Education Program, which broadcast literacy, numeracy and life-saving messages for 48 listening groups, averaging 50 children each.

In February, 4,694 children (2,113 girls and 2,581 boys) benefited from psychosocial support in community-based Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and other secure spaces through its implementing partners in Far North.

Situation in Numbers

2,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC 2020)

3,900,000 people in need (OCHA December 2019)

450,268 IDPs in the NWSW regions (OCHA MSNA, August 2019)

203,634 Returnees in the NW/SW (OCHA December 2019)

270,870 IDPs in the Far North (OIM, August 2019)

110,574 Returnees in the Far North (IOM, August 2019)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020 UNICEF is appealing for US$ 45,445,000 in support of life-saving services for women and children in Cameroon. In 2019, CERF, DFID (UK), US-OFDA, the Government of Japan, Swedish SIDA, the Spanish National Committee, UNICEF global humanitarian thematic funding partners, were the main contributors to UNICEF Cameroon humanitarian response. As of 29 February 2020, UNICEF has received funding from the Japanese government, SIDA and CERF. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for their continuous support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In early 2020, the situation of children in Cameroon affected by violence and conflict, late 2019 flooding, and ongoing cholera and measles outbreaks remains a high concern.

The crisis in the NWSW has had a major impact on the health sector. Some 255 (34%) out 742 health facilities in both NW and SW regions remain non-functional or only partially functional (absent health personnel, destroyed infrastructure and lack of medical supplies) and access to health care is limited–-including areas under Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) control. Immunization in general and measles prevention in particular have been significantly disrupted and the risk of new outbreaks increased. Poor sanitation facilities and lack of hygiene along with large numbers of displaced persons living in temporary conditions in rural areas render them susceptible to water borne diseases and malnutrition. As of December 2019, preliminary data from nutrition cluster partners reveal a very low coverage of the nutrition interventions especially SAM treatment in NWSW and so far, approximately only 19% (479) out of the total estimated SAM caseloads for 2019 (2,500) have accessed treatment for severe acute malnutrition. While children face a high risk of exposure to violence and resulting trauma this situation is often overlooked. Over 5,000 children have been registered as separated or unaccompanied since 2018. While UNICEF has worked with partners to scale up psycho-social support centers (aka child friendly spaces), this has come under criticism by one or more parties to the conflict leading to the closure of services in one sub-division. Despite an increase in school attendance in the NWSW in the last quarter of 2020, mostly in urban areas, over 70% of children remain out of school, largely attributed to parents’ fear for their safety as the three-year-old crisis shows no sign of resolution. The number of operational public schools remains unchanged between January and February with an average of only 20% schools functioning in the two regions, and a worse situation (9% operational) in the North West region. A 4% increase is reported of teachers reporting to work compared to January. Presently, 32% (9,174 out of 28,220) of basic and secondary formal schoolteachers reported to work in the NWSW. Children in non-urban and rural areas remain most deprived in access to formal learning due to the ongoing conflict in the two regions.

Communities in the Far North Region continues to face an unprecedented and ongoing security crisis due to repeated violent incursions by non-state armed groups, mostly cross-border in origin, in which local populations live in constant fear as they continue to be exposed to kidnappings and murder, the burning of homes and pillaging. Cameroon is one of several countries impacted by the ongoing ‘Lake Chad Basin Crisis’ and the impact on children is especially severe. Over 297,000 people are presently displaced including an estimated 150,000 children. Families face poor prospects of returning to home villages. Livelihoods opportunities have been severely weakened, health facilities have been destroyed, schools damaged or otherwise occupied for military purposes. In Mayo Sava department, attacks in early January triggered IDP movements into the village of Kourgui where presently, of an estimated 1,254 school aged children, only half are enrolled in school. In February, attacks on civilians resulted in 80 persons killed, including children and women, incidents of kidnapping as well as thousands of people displaced. According to IOM latest DTM round (Round 20, December 2019), close to 461,664 people are currently displaced in the Far North region with 297 380 IDPs, 47,305 out of camp refugees and 116,979 returnees. The humanitarian needs for people displaced as well as communities living in areas hit by armed groups keep increasing while humanitarian response remain limited. UNICEF is currently responding to several emergencies linked to internal displacement however funds remain limited and cannot cover all the needs. Decrease in resources is felt within the humanitarian community of the Far North region with several INGOs reducing/closing their presence.

UNICEF is a major actor in humanitarian response in Cameroon and maintains field staff in five locations: Maroua and Kousseri in Far North Region, Bertoua in East Region and Buea and Bamenda in South-West and North-West regions. Since October 2019, UNICEF has directly assisted over 21,000 people in conditions of immediate humanitarian need as a result of floods and landslides, armed conflict and epidemics. This capacity has drawn on existing emergency stocks positioned at UNICEF field offices as well as UNICEF’s main warehouse in Douala. However, the above response combined with lack of funding in 2019 has led to this capacity being severely depleted.