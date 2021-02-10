UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12: January to December 2020

Highlights

▪ In 2020, despite significant access constraints, COVID-19 prevention restrictions and a 74 percent funding gap, the UNICEF Cameroon Country Office provided referral and treatment for 81,046 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), vaccinated 136,008 children against measles, provided 50,588 children with psychosocial support, ensured access to education for 7,900 primary school children through the construction of 158 accessible classrooms, and distributed WASH supplies to 174,104 people.

▪ Attacks led by non-state armed groups in the Far North, the North-West and South-West have led to significant access constraints preventing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most in need, in the hardest to reach areas. Children, especially adolescent girls and women continue to be the victims of gender-based violence. People with disabilities, and the elderly, including child-headed households are the most vulnerable.

▪ The 2020 school year was marked by an alarming spike in attacks on students, teachers and schools in the North-West and South-West regions, that impeded the delivery of assistance and threatened the delivery of quality education to students.

▪ In 2021, UNICEF Cameroon will expand partnerships in hard to reach areas, continue to negotiate access to beneficiaries and promote a comprehensive child-focussed response through integrated and evidence informed programming.