Cameroon
UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11: November 2020
Attachments
Highlights
2020-2021 school year continues to be marked by an alarming spike in attacks on education in North-West and South-West regions including the killing and injuring of students and education authorities and kidnapping of students. The situation has underlined the urgent need for implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration, endorsed by the Republic of Cameroon in 2018, for the protection and wellbeing of children in the country.
In the North-West and South-West regions, 15,480 conflict-affected people received WASH kits. Similarly, in the Far-North region, 16,768 conflict and flood-affected population were reached.
The 3% funds mobilised under the HAC 2020 for the CAR Refugee Response is insufficient to meet the urgent needs arising from the foreseen displacements of CAR civilians in the Eastern regions of Cameroon.
In total, as of 30 November, UNICEF had received only 26% of funding for its humanitarian response.