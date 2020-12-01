UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: October 2020

Highlights

• The start of the new school year saw an alarming spike in attacks on education in North-West and South-West regions including the killing and injuring of students and education authorities and kidnapping of students. The situation has underlined the urgent need for implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration, endorsed by the Republic of Cameroon in 2018, for the protection and wellbeing of children in the country.

• In the Far-North region, hundreds of schools remain closed due to the crises of Boko Haram violence and heavy seasonal flooding, affecting over 50,000 children. A total of 19 civilian deaths were reported following armed attacks bringing the cumulative total for 2020 to 298.

• UNICEF launched with UNCHR, the two year ‘Blueprint’ initiative which aims to improving living conditions for Central African Republic refugees and host populations in East and Adamaoua regions.

• In the North-West and South-West regions, 22,919 children and caregivers benefited from mental health and psychosocial support.

• As of 31 October, UNICEF had received only 20% of funding for its humanitarian response.