UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, May 2019

Highlights

• By May 2019, UNICEF and its partners have distributed WASH kits to more than 78,000 people in the North-West and South-West regions.

• In May, more than 9,000 families have received Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) through UNICEF’s assistance in the North-West and South-West regions.

• On 20 May, the primary data collection for the education need assessment has started in the North-West and SouthWest regions.

• On 22 May, a case of polio virus type 2 from an environmental sample was confirmed in Mada health district of Logone-et-Chari in the Far-North region.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the Far-North region, insecurity persists and continues to generate population displacement. Incursions carried by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) have led to several houses looted and burnt down as well as civilian casualties. Of particular concern is the use of children during the attacks to lit fire on houses. According to the recent DTM (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix Round 18, April 2019), there are 262,831 IDPs and 110,023 returnees in the region.

In addition to insecurity, the Far-North region is under threat of polio virus type 2 epidemics. After investigation, a case in an environmental sample was confirmed on 22 May in Mada health district. Together with the Ministry of Public Health and WHO, UNICEF is preparing response against the polio.

Operational environment remains challenging in the North-West and South-Westregions, with lockdowns delaying various planned activities including programme implementation, capacity building for implementing partners, as well as reinforcing of the Field Office capacity. Moreover, intermittent internet and mobile networks combined with constant power cut greatly impact the ability of partners to communicate with UNICEF, which further delays program development, implementation and timely reporting. Despite of these difficulties, more than 137,000 people benefited from UNICEF’s assistance in these regions since the beginning of its intervention in August 2018. Currently, UNICEF supports vulnerable population in these regions through programmes inHealth, WASH, Child Protection and Communication for Development (C4D).

Following on the signature of a partnership agreement between UNICEF and Reach Out last month, implementation of Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) has started in the South-West region. Initial and preparatory phase of the planned RRM deployment activities included the training of project staff on the humanitarian principles, security measures as well as technical training for nutrition and health components of the RRM.

On 25 May, UNICEF conducted a joint field mission with WFP to Ekona Town and Ekona Yard in the South-West region (+/- 12 km away from Buea, capital of South-West region). The priority needs identified through the mission are health services for those who fled into the forest and child protection activities as well as WASH needs due to lack of safe water and sanitation. UNICEF is exploring additional potential interventions based on the needs identified.