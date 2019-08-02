UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, June 2019

Highlights

Since the beginning of 2019, more than 91,000 people have received UNICEF’s assistance in the North-West and SouthWest regions.

Between January and June 2019, more than 140,000 children in the Far-North region were vaccinated against measles between January and June 2019.

To provide life-saving assistance for people who are in the most hard-to-reach areas, UNICEF has initiated Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) with its partner in the SouthWest region from June 2019. RRM preparation in the NorthWest region is underway.

With the funding gap of 80%, additional funding is urgently required for UNICEF to continue providing its assistance to children and their care-takers who are in need.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,300,000 # of children in need of humanitarian assistance

4,300,000 # of people in need (Cameroon Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

Displacement

444,213 # of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-West and South-West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

237,349 # of Returnees in the North-West and South-West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

372,854 # of IDPs and Returnees in the Far-North region (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 18, April 2019)

102,963 # of Nigerian Refugees in rural areas (UNHCR Fact Sheet, May 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 39.3 million

UNICEF’s Response with Partners

In the first half of 2019, UNICEF’s various assistance through its programmes in WASH, health, child protection and Communication for Development (C4D) has reached more than 91,000 people in the North-West and South-West regions. This brings the total number of people who benefited from UNICEF’s assistance since August 2018 to 144,000 people, including 4,733 people reached through the Rapid Response Mechanism.

In June, UNICEF and its partner started RRM and reached 674 households (3,198 individuals, including 94 pregnant and lactating women) in Ekondo Titi sub-division (Ndian division, South-West region), with non-food items, items for water and sanitation, and new-born kits for pregnant women. Another RRM partnership agreement was signed for the North-West region to target Kumbo sub-division (Bui division). Trainings and supply dispatch are planned in the next month.

To better coordinate humanitarian assistance, Government of Cameroon created Humanitarian Coordination Centre (HCC) in capitals of the two regions (Bamenda in North-West and Buea in South-West). UNOCHA is leading the coordination together with clusters and act as a focal point for the humanitarian community, including UN agencies intervening in the two regions.

Despite of the vigorous efforts deployed by UNICEF with national and humanitarian actors, a total of 25 Health Districts in the Far-North and North regions (15 out of 30 in the Far-North and 10 out of 15 in the North) are still facing measles epidemic. Since January, 140,277 children aged 6 months to 15 years were vaccinated against measles. In addition, Ministry of Public Health foresees organising a measles rubella campaign to target the Far-North, North and Adamawa regions as part of the response and prevention measures.

In response to the circulating Polio Virus Derived Vaccine 2 (cPVDV2) polio outbreak in Mada Health District confirmed in May, 123,382 children aged 0-5 years were vaccinated against poliomyelitis from 10-12 June in Mada and Makary Health Districts of Logone-et-Chari division. The next round is planned to take place from 12-14 July to target a total of 278,980 children aged 0-59 months in four Health Districts (Mada, Makary, Goulfey, Kousseri) of the Far-North region.

The North region continues to be affected by the cholera outbreak which started in May 2018. In June, a total of 13 new cases with two deaths of cholera have been reported. As of 24 June, 12 Health Districts out of 15 have been affected, according to the cholera epidemic sitrep released by the Ministry of Public Health. UNICEF continues to provide the Ministry of Health with its support in coordination, preparedness, prevention and response activities for the cholera outbreak.

In June, UNICEF organised a total of six training sessions in Amchide, Kolofata, Mora, Mokolo and Salak, in collaboration with the Delegation of Social Affairs and the military in the Far-North region. Through the training, a total of 525 soldiers reinforced the knowledge of graves violations on children’s rights and the guidelines on safe school in armed conflict situation.