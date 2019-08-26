UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, July 2019

Highlights

Since January, more than 102,300 people received UNICEF’s assistance in the North-West and South-West regions.

Between June and July, 1,211 children benefited from psychosocial support, and 9,473 people received WASH kits and mosquito nets in the South-West region through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

In July, 8,388 people were sensitized on good hygiene practices in the Far-North region.

From 12-14 July, 275,068 children were vaccinated against poliomyelitis in four districts of the Far-North region. UNICEF and WHO continue to support the Ministry of Public Health for the response to the polio outbreak.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,300,000 # of children in need of humanitarian assistance - 4,300,000 # of people in need (Cameroon Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

Displacement

444,213 # of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-West and South-West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

237,349 # of Returnees in the North-West and South-West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

372,854 # of IDPs and Returnees in the Far-North region (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 18, April 2019)

105,923 # of Nigerian Refugees in rural areas (UNHCR Fact Sheet, July 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 39.3 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the North-West and South-West regions, UNICEF’s assistance to vulnerable population reached more than 102,300 people since January. To reach the affected people in the most hard-to-reach area, UNICEF continued to target Ekondo-Titi sub-division (Ndian division, South-West region) through Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) with an integrated package of water and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and health. Since UNICEF’s implementing partner Reach Out started the intervention in June, the initial target of 2,000 families (9,473 individuals) have been reached with non-food items and WASH kits as well as mosquito nets. 303 pregnant and lactating women were reached with maternal care kits, while 216 caregivers were provided with new-born kits. After the initial distribution of non-food items, a follow-up mobile team has so far created eight Child Friendly Spaces (CFSs) reaching 1,211 children with psychosocial support. To enhance accountability to affected population, a total of 9,473 people received information on how to access humanitarian interventions. As the needs still remain in Ekondo-Titi sub-division, discussion is ongoing with the implementing partner to cover more families within the same sub-division and also to expand the coverage to the neighbouring Mbonge sub-division (Meme division, South-West region).

In the Far-North region, two children were killed by the explosion of a grenade they had collected in Kousseri (Logone-et-Chari division) on 17 July. The incident occurred at the family home and injured the mother and a third child who died as a result of her injuries later. This incident is a reminder of the need to conduct regular awareness campaigns with children about the risks associated with mines and explosive devices. UNICEF, along with Protection Sector partners, is engaged to conduct training and awareness activities during the month of August.

The current rainy season is also synonymous with the resurgence of diseases such as cholera and malaria. The North and Far-North regions are facing a cholera epidemic. As of July, 238 cases with 10 deaths reported in the North region, while 46 cases and five deaths recorded in the Far-North region (Sitrep No.136, the Ministry of Public Health). UNICEF and its partners reacted immediately in support of the efforts of the Regional Health and Water and Energy Delegations of the two regions by providing 1,440 soaps as well as 200 aqua tabs, cups, kettles and pots for children. Awareness material has been deployed in affected areas and messages relayed to community-based radios to raise awareness on key practices to prevent cholera transmission.