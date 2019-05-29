UNICEF Cameroon Humanitarian Situation Report, April 2019

Highlights

• Since January, more than 26,000 families have received Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) in the North West and South West regions.

• In April, more than 10,000 children have been treated for diarrhea, acute respiratory tract infection or malaria through UNICEF’s assistance in the North West and South West regions.

• In the Far North region, UNICEF provided psychosocial support to 4,007 new children including new displaced children during the month of April.

• The primary data collection for the education need assessment has not started yet as lockdowns in the two regions continue to cause delays.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,300,000 # of children in need of humanitarian assistance

4,300,000 # of people in need (Cameroon Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

Displacement

444,213 # of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North West and South West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

237,349 # of Returnees in the North West and South West regions (OCHA Displacement Monitoring, December 2018)

362,896 # of IDPs and Returnees in the Far North region (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 17, February 2019)

101,762 # of Nigerian Refugees in rural areas (UNHCR Fact Sheet, March 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the North West and South West regions, at least 86,950 people benefited from UNICEF’s assistance since January 2019, bringing a total number of beneficiaries reached since August 2018 to 134,537 people. Distribution of LLIN continued and additional 19,900 families have received LLIN in April. Along with distribution of LLIN, health programme also treated 10,303 children for diarrhoea, acute respiratory tract infection or malaria.

UNICEF is scaling up the response in the South West region to address the growing needs of the people affected by the conflict. A new partnership agreement was signed with a local NGO to reach at least 10,000 most vulnerable people in hard to reach areas where access is limited due to the physical or security conditions. The strategy is to rapidly respond to life-saving needs in Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection and Health through Rapid Response Mechanism, which is a mechanism that allows an agile intervention to save lives.

In the Far-North region, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Public Health to vaccinate from 29-31 March, a total of 1,569,109 children against poliomyelitis in 30 health districts.

In the East region, inhabitants of the Guiwa-Yangamo village of Lom et Djerem division and their neighbourhood were severely affected by a torrential rainfall from 30-31 March. This has severely damaged community infrastructures, shelters and other public infrastructures, including schools. UNICEF and other humanitarian partners conducted an integrated rapid evaluation and provided support to the victims. As contribution from UNICEF, 10 cartons of 48 pieces (250g each) of soaps and 50 plastic tarpaulins were made available. This benefited to 262 households hosting 1,231 people.